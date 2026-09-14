Germany has published details of its Opportunity Card, a residence permit allowing foreign workers to enter the country to search for employment

A minimum score of six points is required under the card's points system, which assesses qualifications, knowledge, and personal circumstances

Two categories of applicants can bypass the points competition entirely and apply for the Opportunity Card under different conditions

Germany has outlined two categories of foreign nationals who qualify for its Opportunity Card without needing to compete under the standard points system, offering a clearer pathway for skilled workers looking to relocate.

The Opportunity Card (Chancenkarte) is a residence permit that allows nationals from outside the European Union to enter Germany specifically to look for work or to pursue the recognition of their foreign professional qualifications. The permit is valid for up to one year.

Germany has announced categories of foreigners who can apply for the Opportunity Card. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Germany: How the points system works

For most applicants, eligibility depends on reaching a minimum score of six points. The points system evaluates candidates based on their qualifications, existing knowledge, and personal circumstances, making it a competitive process for most foreign applicants.

However, Germany's federal foreign office has confirmed that two groups of applicants are exempt from this threshold entirely.

Who can skip the points requirement

1. Individuals who hold a vocational qualification or university degree that was either obtained in Germany or has been formally recognised there. These applicants can apply directly as skilled workers under the Opportunity Card without accumulating any minimum points score.

2. The second category is not separately defined by the points system but falls under the broader "as a skilled worker" provision, which sidesteps the standard eligibility competition altogether.

For applicants who secure employment in Germany while on the Opportunity Card, there is a pathway to extend their stay. Those who receive an employment contract or a binding job offer for qualified work during their one-year period can apply to the local foreigners authority for either a follow-up Opportunity Card or a separate residence permit for gainful employment, provided they meet the relevant conditions at that time.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Germany mentioned three documents a foreigner would need before getting hired for a job.

Germany offers work visa routes to foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany has announced a new work visa route for skilled foreigners without German qualification recognition. The updated Skilled Immigration Act allows eligible workers to take jobs outside their original field, while the Opportunity Card gives some non-EU nationals a chance to enter Germany and search for work.

For many foreign workers, the changes could remove a major barrier that once tied their visa to a job matching their qualification. But Nigerians and other citizens from countries outside Germany’s visa-free list must still secure the right visa or residence permit before they can work legally.

Source: Legit.ng