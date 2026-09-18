Sokoto Governor Ahmed Aliyu visited the Sultan of Sokoto to condole with him over the death of his stepmother, Hajiya Nana Asma'u

Hajiya Nana Asma'u, who died last Tuesday, was 100 years old at the time of her passing

Governor Aliyu also paid condolence visits to several other bereaved families across Sokoto metropolis

Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu has paid a condolence visit to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, following the death of the Sultan's stepmother, Hajiya Nana Asma'u, who died last Tuesday at the age of 100.

The governor made the visit on Thursday afternoon, describing the loss as significant not just to the royal family but to Sokoto State and Nigeria as a whole.

Sultan of Sokoto loses stepmother; Governor Ahmed Aliyu mourns Photo Credit: @Bellotsoho

Source: Twitter

"The passing of Nana Asma'u was indeed one death too many. I want to appeal to Your Eminence and other members of the royal family to accept this great loss as something ordained by Almighty Allah," Governor Aliyu said during the visit.

He noted that the late Hajiya Nana Asma'u had played an irreplaceable motherly role within the royal household, leaving a vacuum that would be hard to fill. He also prayed for Allah's mercy on the deceased and that she be admitted into Paradise.

Sultan Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar thanked the governor for the visit and prayed for his long life and continued service to the people of the state.

Sultan's stepmother laid to rest

Special prayers for the deceased were offered by Malam Bashiru Gidan Kanawa, who also prayed for other departed souls.

Governor Aliyu was accompanied to the palace by a large delegation that included the Sokoto State APC Leader, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko; the State APC Chairman, Haruna Adiya; members of the state legislature; commissioners; APC Zonal Secretary, Isah Saddiq Achida; and several special advisers and senior special assistants.

Governor extends condolences across Sokoto

The governor also used the occasion to visit several other bereaved families across the Sokoto metropolis. These included the family of Abdullahi Kafinta of Rungumi, who died aged 80; Malam Abdullah Na Hali of Kalhu, who died at 85; and the family of late Malama Aminatu Shehu of Tudun Wada, who passed away at the age of 117, survived by 11 children.

Other families visited were those of Aisha Umar, who died aged 87; Abubakar Abdulraheem; and Alhaji Garba Shugaba, aged 85, all of Tudun Wada. Governor Aliyu also called on the families of Ahmad Mode of Gagi and late Aliyu Musa Mana of Mana area.

Prayers were offered at each of the homes visited, seeking Allah's mercy for the deceased.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by Abubakar Bawa, Director General of Media and Publicity at Government House, Sokoto, on September 18, 2026.

Read the full statement on X here:

PDP former national chairman, Tukur, is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bamanga Tukur, a towering figure in Nigerian politics and business for over six decades, died in Abuja on Saturday, September 12.

Tukur held major roles including Governor of old Gongola State, Minister of Industries, and PDP National Chairman from 2012 to 2014.

Beyond politics, he founded BHI Holdings and led the Africa Business Roundtable as a founder, past president, and Life Patron.

Source: Legit.ng