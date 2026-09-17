Burna Boy, DJ Khaled and other international entertainment and sports figures are set to feature in a new global Crash Games competition, bringing together high-profile personalities and players from different markets for the championship

Players from participating markets will compete across six Crash Games, with their individual results and performances contributing to a global leaderboard that will determine the overall standings throughout the competition

SportyBet’s global championship will offer players the chance to compete for the CGWC World Champion title and win limited-edition prizes, while further details about participation and the identity of a sixth ambassador are expected to be announced later

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and American DJ and music personality DJ Khaled are among international entertainment and sports figures attached to SportyBet’s new global Crash Games World Championship (CGWC).

Burna Boy joins other global stars for the global Crash Games World Championship (CGWC). Credit: IG/burnaboygram

Source: UGC

The competition, described as SportyBet’s first international Crash Games tournament, will bring together players from participating markets to compete across six Crash Games.

Other personalities associated with the championship include Ivorian footballer who plays for Real Madrid, Yan Diomande, and South African rugby and football figures Cheslin Kolbe and Benni McCarthy.

Each of the ambassadors will be associated with a game in the tournament, with their involvement forming a separate layer of competition alongside the main global leaderboard. SportyBet said a sixth ambassador would be announced before the tournament begins.

For Nigerian players, Burna Boy’s involvement provides a local connection to the international competition, which is being introduced across SportyBet’s participating markets.

Players will compete for the CGWC World Champion title, while qualifying participants will also have access to limited-edition prizes.

The company said further details, including information on the sixth ambassador, prizes and how players can participate, would be released before the tournament.

The championship will run across six Crash Games, with players' results contributing to a global leaderboard during the competition period.

DJ Khaled, who is listed as a Sporty Group global ambassador, is also expected to participate in the competition.

Singers Burna Boy and DJ Khaled and footballer Yan Diomande headline SportyBet's global games championship.

Source: UGC

The tournament marks SportyBet’s move to package its existing Crash Games offering as a global competition involving players across different markets.

Burna Boy Sets Sights on Another Historic Night at London Stadium

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Burna Boy announced plans to return to London Stadium in 2027 for what would be his third headline concert at the approximately 80,000-capacity venue. The Grammy-winning Nigerian singer first sold out the stadium in 2023 before repeating the feat in 2024, making him the only African artiste credited with the achievement in the article. He confirmed the 2027 concert in a post on X after teasing the announcement on Instagram.

The planned concert comes shortly after Burna Boy’s appearance at the inaugural FIFA World Cup final halftime show. Fans have since reacted to his latest London Stadium announcement, praising his stage performances and international achievements. An entertainment enthusiast also described the planned return as evidence of the singer’s consistency and growing global appeal.

Source: Legit.ng