Babcock University has published its approved tuition fees for medical students for the 2026/2027 academic session on its official website

The new fee schedule shows increases across all six levels of the medical programme compared to the current academic year

100-level and 200-level medical students will now pay N8 million, up from N7 million under the current fee structure

Babcock University has released its official tuition fees for medical students in the 2026/2027 academic session, and the new figures show a significant rise across every level of the programme.

The fee schedule published on the university's official website shows that no level of the medical programme was spared from an upward review, with increases ranging from N1 million to N1.5 million depending on the student's year of study.

Babcock University shares approved school fees. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Babcock University 2026/2027 Medical fees by level

The fees listed cover undergraduate medical students and form part of a broader fee update for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Babcock Medical students in 100 level and 200 level will now pay N8,000,000 per session, up from the current N7,000,000.

Those in 300 level and 400 level will move from N6,000,000 to N7,500,000, representing a N1.5 million jump.

Medical students in the final two years of the programme, 500 level and 600 level, will pay N7,000,000, compared to the existing N5,500,000, marking the steepest percentage increase on the schedule.

Babcock University: What increases mean for families

For families already navigating Nigeria's economic pressures, the revised figures place Babcock's medical programme firmly among the most expensive private university courses in the country.

A student entering 100 level in 2026 and completing the six-year programme would accumulate tuition costs that exceed N45 million across the full course of study, based on the new rates alone and excluding accommodation and other charges.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that Babcock University also lists separate charges for feeding and accommodation, miscellaneous fees, and postgraduate programmes.

Babcock University Nursing, Software Engineering school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Babcock University released the approved school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, including costs for Nursing, Mass Communication and Software Engineering. The fees vary by course and level, with first- and second-year students generally paying more.

For comparison, some courses at Redeemer’s University cost more than N2 million per session. Law students at the 200 level faced the highest fee of N3,037,500, while Nursing students were billed N2,645,720.

Source: Legit.ng