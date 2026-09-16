Federação de Futebol da Guiné-Bissau announced that coach Emiliano Té will name his squad on Thursday, September 17

The Djurtus face Tanzania away on September 25 before hosting Nigeria's Super Eagles in a Group L qualifier four days later

Ethiopian referee Tewodros Mitiku has been appointed to officiate Guinea-Bissau's home clash against Nigeria on September 29

Guinea-Bissau head coach Emiliano Té is set to reveal his squad for the country's opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches on Thursday, September 17.

This was contained in a press release issued by the Federação de Futebol da Guiné-Bissau (FFGB) on their Facebook page on Wednesday.

Guinea-Bissau set to release squad to face Nigeria. Photo by Ayman Aref.

Source: Getty Images

Té will face journalists at 10 a.m. at the press room of the Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro, where he will name the players chosen for the two Group L fixtures against Tanzania and Nigeria.

Guinea-Bissau’s matchdays 1&2 fixtures

As noted by CAF, Guinea-Bissau will begin their qualifying campaign on the road, travelling to face co-host Tanzania on September 25.

The side then returns home four days later to take on Nigeria's Super Eagles in what promises to be a pivotal group encounter.

The home match against Nigeria is scheduled for September 29 at the Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro, with kick-off set for 4 p.m. GMT.

Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle has yet to give an indication of when he will announce his squad to face Madagascar at home and Guinea-Bissau away.

Madagascar confirm squad release date

Legit.ng previously reported that Madagascar confirmed the date and time to release their squad for the September-October international break.

Madagascar will face Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo before hosting Tanzania in their adopted home in Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng