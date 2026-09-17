Canada invited 250 senior managers with Canadian work experience to apply for permanent residence through its latest Express Entry draw

Candidates needed a minimum CRS score of 389, but invitations do not guarantee permanent residence without complete applications and admissibility checks

Eligible applicants may use Bridging Open Work Permits to continue working in Canada while their permanent residence applications are processed

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Canada has issued invitations to 250 senior managers with Canadian work experience to apply for permanent residence, opening another opportunity for eligible foreign workers seeking to settle permanently in the country.

The latest Express Entry selection by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) targeted candidates in senior management occupations who already have Canadian work experience.

How to apply for Canada's permanent residence: 250 senior managers selected. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Twitter

Candidates required a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 389 to qualify for an invitation.

The development is particularly important for foreign professionals already working in Canada, as successful candidates can now proceed with their permanent residence applications.

Canada targets senior managers in latest Express Entry draw

Express Entry is Canada's application management system for several economic immigration programmes.

Candidates who enter the pool are ranked using the CRS, which awards points based on factors used by the Canadian government to assess applicants.

IRCC's official guidance describes the CRS as the points-based system used to score and rank Express Entry profiles. Canada removed CRS points previously awarded for job offers in March 2025, including the 200 points once available for senior management job offers.

The latest targeted draw therefore offers a significant opportunity for senior managers who already have Canadian work experience and meet the applicable Express Entry requirements.

However, receiving an invitation to apply does not automatically guarantee permanent residence. Candidates must still submit a complete application and satisfy Canada's immigration requirements before a final decision is made.

How invited candidates can apply for permanent residence

Candidates who received an Invitation to Apply should follow the instructions in their IRCC account and submit the required permanent residence application and supporting documents within the deadline specified by immigration authorities.

Applicants will still be assessed for eligibility and admissibility. IRCC says decisions can take into account medical examinations, police certificates and background checks.

For other senior managers interested in future draws, the process begins with determining whether they qualify for one of the immigration programmes managed under Express Entry, preparing the required documents and submitting an Express Entry profile.

Eligible candidates are then placed in the pool and ranked under the CRS. Future invitations depend on the type of draw and the criteria established by IRCC.

Work permit option while PR application is processed

Foreign nationals already in Canada may also have an option that allows them to continue working while their permanent residence applications are being processed.

IRCC says eligible Express Entry applicants can apply for a Bridging Open Work Permit (BOWP), which allows qualifying applicants to keep working while awaiting the outcome of their permanent residence applications.

For Express Entry applicants, key BOWP requirements include being the principal applicant, having submitted a complete permanent residence application that passed the completeness check, and receiving an acknowledgement of receipt.

Applicants must also meet the applicable temporary-status requirements. Simply creating an Express Entry profile is not enough to qualify for a BOWP.

Applicants who apply to extend their status before it expires may, where the rules apply, continue working under maintained status while their application is processed.

Canada shortlists 250 senior managers for permanent residence. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

Eligible family members may also qualify for work permits, although IRCC stresses that eligibility depends on their circumstances and applicable requirements.

The latest draw gives selected senior managers a route to move from temporary status toward permanent residence, provided they complete the application process and meet Canada's immigration requirements.

Who qualifies for Express Entry?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has clarified how its Express Entry immigration system selects candidates for permanent residence, covering eligibility, scoring and how invitation rounds are conducted.

The latest statement from Canadian authorities comes amid the 'japa' wave, a colloquial Yoruba term meaning “to flee” or “run away,” commonly used to describe young Africans leaving their home countries in search of better economic opportunities and living conditions.

Source: Legit.ng