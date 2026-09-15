The UK government revealed which non-citizens will qualify for a tuition fee loan starting 1 January 2027

Two categories of non-UK nationals were listed, with eligibility based on residency status or length of time lived in the UK

Applicants for courses starting from January 2027 will need to apply through the Lifelong Learning Entitlement funding system

The United Kingdom has revealed two categories of non-citizens who will be eligible to receive a tuition fee loan, with the new rules taking effect from 1 January 2027.

The announcement from the UK government specifies that students whose courses begin on or after that date will be required to apply for student finance through the Lifelong Learning Entitlement (LLE) funding framework rather than through the existing system.

UK announces tuition fee loan eligibility rules. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ Anadolu/Travelpix Ltd

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UK tuition fee loan

Under the new arrangements, both a Tuition Fee Loan and a Maintenance Loan may be available to eligible applicants. The government outlined the following two groups of non-UK nationals who could qualify:

Non-UK nationals who hold a valid residency status in the UK. Non-UK nationals who have lived in the UK for at least seven years (for those under 18), or for at least 20 years or half their lifetime (for those over 18) The second category introduces a residency duration threshold that varies depending on the applicant's age, setting a notably higher bar for adults compared to younger applicants.

UK: What this means for non-citizens

The shift to Lifelong Learning Entitlement funding marks a structural change in how student finance is accessed in England. According to the UK government, the LLE is designed to give people greater flexibility in how they fund learning throughout their lives, rather than being limited to a single undergraduate period of study.

For non-citizens hoping to benefit from these loans, meeting one of the two residency-based conditions will be the key qualifying factor. Those without valid residency status and who do not meet the years-of-residence requirement will not be eligible under these rules.

ETA: UK lists eligible countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had announced 82 countries whose nationals are permitted to travel to Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) instead of obtaining a visa.

Mauritius and Seychelles were the only African countries featured on the list, while nationals of Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa were not among those eligible for the ETA.

Source: Legit.ng