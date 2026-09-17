Saudi Arabia announced a minimum monthly salary requirement that foreign scientific professionals must meet to qualify for premium residency

The threshold has been set at 35,000 SAR, which converts to roughly N12.5 million for Nigerian applicants

The announcement sets a clear financial benchmark for skilled foreigners hoping to secure long-term status in the kingdom

Saudi Arabia has revealed the minimum monthly salary a foreign scientific professional must earn to be eligible for the country's premium residency programme.

According to the official announcement, the threshold has been fixed at 35,000 SAR per month, equivalent to approximately N12,544,734 for Nigerian applicants at current exchange rates.

Premium residency: Saudi Arabia posts amount scientific professionals must earn. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ STRINGER/SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Saudi Arabia premium residency?

The figure establishes a clear financial benchmark for skilled foreigners in scientific fields who wish to obtain premium residency status in the kingdom. Only those whose monthly earnings meet or exceed the 35,000 SAR mark will be considered eligible under this category.

Saudi Arabia's premium residency programme, sometimes referred to as the Green Card equivalent for the country, offers long-term legal status to qualified foreigners without the need for a Saudi employer to sponsor their stay. It is designed to attract high-value talent and professionals who can contribute to the kingdom's economic and scientific development goals.

Who qualifies as a scientific professional?

The salary condition applies specifically to those classified as scientific professionals under Saudi residency regulations. While the announcement confirms the 35,000 SAR monthly minimum as a key condition, prospective applicants are expected to meet additional criteria set by Saudi authorities beyond the wage threshold alone.

For context, 35,000 SAR places the requirement well above the average salary earned by most expatriate workers in the Gulf region, signalling that the premium residency pathway targets a narrow and highly skilled segment of the foreign workforce

5-year premium residency: Saudi Arabia sets requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Saudi Arabia had disclosed the amount foreigners must pay to qualify for its five-year premium residency programme.

The fee is set at 100,000 SAR, which is about N35.9 million for Nigerian applicants. However, paying the required amount does not guarantee approval, as applicants must also meet other conditions set by the Saudi government.

Source: Legit.ng