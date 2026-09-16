The UAE launched an online portal where foreigners from any country can check whether they qualify for the long-term Golden Visa

The Golden Visa offers a 5- or 10-year renewable residence permit with no sponsor requirement and extended stay allowances outside the UAE

Holders of the Golden Visa can also sponsor their spouses and children to live with them in the country

The United Arab Emirates has made it easier for people around the world to explore one of its most sought-after residency options by launching a dedicated website where anyone can check their eligibility for the Golden Visa.

The UAE describes its Golden Visa as a long-term residence visa designed to allow foreign nationals to live, work, or study in the country while enjoying a range of exclusive benefits not available under a standard residency permit.

UAE announces website foreigners can use to check if they qualify for Golden Visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/peng song

Source: Getty Images

What the UAE Golden Visa offers applicants

Qualifying individuals stand to gain several significant advantages. Below is a full list of what the visa provides:

- A long-term, renewable residence visa valid for either 5 or 10 years

- The freedom to reside in the UAE without needing a national sponsor

- The ability to remain outside the UAE for longer than the standard six-month limit without losing residency status; - The right to sponsor family members, including a spouse and children, to join them in the country

These benefits position the Golden Visa as one of the more attractive long-term residency pathways available in the Gulf region, particularly for professionals, investors, and skilled workers looking for stability.

How to check your Golden Visa eligibility online

The UAE has set up a dedicated portal through the Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Authority where prospective applicants can run an eligibility check from anywhere in the world. The tool is accessible to foreigners regardless of their nationality or current country of residence.

To use the portal, visit the UAE's official smartservices ICP website and navigate to the Golden Visa eligibility checker. The check can be completed as a guest, meaning no existing UAE residency or account registration is required to get started.

Germany launches job website for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany’s Federal Employment Agency had launched an official platform where foreigners from around the world can search for job opportunities that may support their relocation to the country.

The government-backed website also provides additional resources to help international job seekers navigate the application process and understand the practical steps involved in moving to Germany.

Source: Legit.ng