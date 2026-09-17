Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada updated its processing time estimates on September 16, 2026, affecting Nigerians seeking temporary residence

The wait time for a Canadian study permit from Nigeria rose by one week compared to the previous week's estimate

Nigerian visitor visa applicants also face a longer wait, with the processing estimate now standing at 87 days

Nigerians applying for temporary residence in Canada are facing longer waiting periods, according to the latest figures published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on September 16, 2026.

The processing time estimate for a Canadian study permit submitted from Nigeria moved up to 10 weeks, compared with nine weeks recorded the previous week on September 9.

Canada Raises Study Permit and Visitor Visa Wait Times for Nigerian Applicants

Source: Getty Images

At the same time, the estimated processing period for a visitor visa climbed by three days, from 84 days to 87 days. Work permit processing times held steady at 10 weeks.

IRCC cautions that these figures are estimates only and do not represent guaranteed or maximum timelines. Actual processing can take longer or shorter depending on how complete an application is, the overall volume of submissions, and whether additional verification or security checks are needed.

Study permit wait times compared globally

The increase for Nigerian applicants stands out when placed alongside estimates for other nationalities. As of September 16, study permit processing times for applicants from India, Pakistan, the United States and the Philippines remained at five, seven, six and five weeks respectively.

IRCC advises prospective international students to submit their applications as soon as they receive a letter of acceptance from a designated learning institution, given that timelines can shift depending on individual circumstances and location.

Most international students are also required to secure a study permit before travelling to Canada. Key documents typically include the acceptance letter and, where relevant, a provincial or territorial attestation letter.

Canada Raises Study Permit and Visitor Visa Wait Times for Nigerian Applicants

Source: Getty Images

Visitor visa processing also rises

Nigeria's visitor visa estimate of 87 days is considerably higher than those of several other countries tracked by IRCC. Comparable estimates as of September 16 stood at 29 days for applicants in India, 75 days in Pakistan, 16 days in the United States and 21 days in the Philippines.

IRCC notes that visitor visa timelines are shaped by several variables, including the completeness of an application, how promptly biometrics and supporting documents are submitted, and whether additional security screening is required.

Source: Legit.ng