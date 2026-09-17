The University of Ibadan released new guidelines on collecting Statements of Result and certificates, signed by the university's Registrar

Graduates who miss the six-month window to collect their Statements of Result will pay a N2,500 penalty before the document is released

UI set a tiered penalty system for late certificate collection, with fees rising to N50,000 depending on how long graduates wait

The University of Ibadan (UI) has warned that certificates left uncollected for more than 10 years will be destroyed, as the institution rolled out a set of guidelines on how graduates must retrieve their academic documents.

A special bulletin signed by UI Registrar Mr Ganiyu Saliu and dated September 15, 2026, contained the new rules. A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent in Ibadan sighted the bulletin on Wednesday, August 17, 2026.

University of Ibadan to Destroy Certificates Uncollected for Over 10 Years, Releases New Guidelines

Source: UGC

Under the guidelines, graduates are required to collect their Statements of Result within six months of being told the documents are ready. Anyone who misses that window must pay a N2,500 non-collection penalty before the statement will be handed over.

The university clarified that a Statement of Result is only a temporary record and remains valid for two years from the date it is issued. The certificate itself is the institution's official and permanent proof of a graduate's qualification.

UI certificate collection deadlines and fees

Certificates become available from the date of convocation and can be collected for up to one year afterwards. Picking up a certificate within that initial one-year window costs N7,500 as a statutory issuance and collection fee.

After that first year, additional penalties kick in. Graduates who collect between one and five years after convocation must pay N25,000 on top of the statutory fee, while those who wait between five and 10 years face a N50,000 penalty. The university was clear that these penalties are charged separately from the N7,500 base fee.

Any certificate still uncollected beyond the 10-year mark becomes liable to shredding.

The university urged both graduates and other relevant stakeholders to take note of the new requirements and comply without delay. It added that graduates should collect their certificates within the two-year validity period of their Statements of Result to avoid falling foul of the penalty structure.

Source: Legit.ng