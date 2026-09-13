New Zealand's immigration authority confirmed that working holiday visitors from certain countries are eligible to extend their stay beyond the standard 12-month period

Citizens of one of the countries can potentially remain in New Zealand for up to 36 months in total under a special subsequent visa arrangement

Another country's working holiday visa holders are also eligible for an extension, though the additional time permitted differs

New Zealand has confirmed that citizens of the United Kingdom and Canada on working holiday visas are eligible to extend their stays in the country beyond the standard one-year limit, under a formal arrangement known as the Working Holiday Scheme Subsequent Work Visa.

The details, published by Immigration New Zealand, outlined distinct rules for each eligible nationality, with the duration of any extension varying by country of citizenship.

New Zealand names 2 countries that allow longer stay in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

New Zealand: Extension for UK, Canadian citizens

Canadian nationals currently in New Zealand on a 12-month working holiday visa can apply to extend their stay by up to 11 months, bringing their total time in the country to just under two years.

UK citizens, however, receive considerably more flexibility. Those who entered New Zealand on a 12-month or longer United Kingdom Working Holiday Visa are permitted to apply for an extension to cover the remaining balance of the 36-month maximum duration. In practice, this means British nationals could remain in New Zealand for up to three years in total, provided they meet the conditions attached to the subsequent visa.

New Zealand: What subsequent work visa covers

The subsequent visa is not a standalone permit but rather a mechanism to fill the remaining time allowed under each bilateral working holiday arrangement. Applications for this extension must be made while the applicant is already in New Zealand and before their current visa expires.

The scheme reflects the terms negotiated between New Zealand and each partner country, meaning the maximum stay available to any individual depends entirely on which country's working holiday agreement applies to them. UK nationals benefit from one of the more generous arrangements, with a 36-month ceiling, while Canadian nationals operate within a shorter combined window.

Immigration New Zealand administers both arrangements, and full eligibility criteria, including age limits and application requirements, are outlined on the official immigration portal.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that New Zealand announced that citizens of one country do not need a visa or NZeTA to visit the country.

New Zealand: Requirement to get special visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced special Working Holiday visa requirements for citizens of 11 countries. The rules apply to applicants from countries including China, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

The extra conditions are based on separate agreements between New Zealand and each applicant’s home country. This means eligible young people may face different visa rules depending on their nationality, making it important to check the specific requirements before applying.

Source: Legit.ng