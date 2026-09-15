New Zealand's immigration authority has outlined what foreigners on a Working Holiday visa are permitted to do during their stay in the country

Holders of the visa can stay longer than those on a standard visitor visa and are allowed to start work immediately upon arrival

The visa also comes with study provisions, allowing holders to enrol in courses for up to six months while in New Zealand

New Zealand's immigration authority has detailed the specific benefits and conditions that apply to foreigners visiting the country on a Working Holiday visa, clarifying what holders of the permit can and cannot do during their time there.

According to Immigration New Zealand, the Working Holiday visa is designed primarily for those coming to holiday, with work and study treated as secondary activities. Holders must enter into an employment contract or a contract for services with an employer, meaning running a personal business as an owner is not permitted.

New Zealand lists 4 benefits foreigners enjoy on Working Holiday visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Taking on a permanent job is also off the table under this visa category. Foreigners seeking longer-term employment or a permanent position would need to apply for a different permit, such as the Accredited Employer Work Visa.

What New Zealand Working Holiday Visa allows

Despite its restrictions, the visa carries several attractive advantages over a standard visitor visa.

1. Holders are permitted to stay in New Zealand for a longer period.

2. Holders can begin working immediately without waiting for additional approvals.

3. Foreigners with this visa can travel in and out of the country freely as many times as they wish while the visa remains valid.

4. On the education side, the visa allows holders to study one or more courses for a total of up to six months. Options include English language classes, short-term training programmes, or Study Abroad arrangements, giving visitors the chance to build skills alongside their work experience.

Conditions for applicants of New Zealand Working Holiday Visa

There are baseline requirements that all Working Holiday visa holders must satisfy regardless of their country of origin.

Applicants must either hold a return ticket or have the financial means to purchase one, and their primary reason for visiting must be leisure, with work or study serving as supplementary activities.

Additional employment conditions vary depending on the applicant's home country, and Immigration New Zealand advises prospective applicants to check the specific terms attached to their country's working holiday scheme before applying.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng