Redeemer's University announced vacancies for academic and non-teaching staff across nine faculties and several directorates

The university is seeking candidates for roles ranging from Assistant Lecturer to Professor, as well as administrative and technical positions

Interested applicants must submit 12 sets of their application documents to the Registrar in Ede, Osun State, before the September 25, 2026 deadline

Redeemer's University, a private faith-based institution owned by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and located in Ede, Osun State, has advertised a wide range of academic and non-teaching vacancies across its nine faculties and multiple directorates.

The university, which was licensed by the Federal Government of Nigeria in January 2005, is seeking qualified candidates for positions spanning from Assistant Lecturer to Professor on the teaching side, alongside administrative, technical, and support roles in units such as the Registry, Bursary, Directorate of ICT, Security Unit, and the University Health Centre.

Redeemer's University opens applications for academic and non-teaching jobs. Photo credit: run

Source: Getty Images

Redeemer's University: Academic positions available

On the teaching side, the vacancies cut across faculties including Built Environment Studies, Social Sciences, Natural Sciences, Management Sciences, Computing and Digital Technologies, Humanities, Basic Medical Sciences, Law, and Engineering and Technology.

Positions such as Professor, Reader, Senior Lecturer, Lecturer I and II, Assistant Lecturer, and Research Fellow II are listed, with requirements varying by grade.

Professorial candidates, for instance, must hold a PhD from a reputable university, demonstrate academic leadership through substantial scholarly publications, and show at least 12 years of post-qualification, full-time teaching and research experience.

Assistant Lecturers, by contrast, are required to hold a research-based Master's degree with at least one year of post-qualification experience and must have registered for a PhD programme.

Redeemer's University: Non-teaching and support roles

Beyond the lecture halls, the university is also recruiting for roles in areas including internal audit, procurement, physical planning, chaplaincy and counselling, corporate affairs, agricultural research, student support services, and security.

The Chief Security Officer role, for example, requires at least 18 years of relevant experience, while some entry-level technical and laboratory positions require only a National Diploma.

Redeemer's University noted that it offers competitive salary packages and a conducive work environment by Nigerian higher education standards.

The institution also highlighted its 2025 debut in the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking, where it placed second among Nigerian tertiary institutions and ranked first in seven Sustainable Development Goal categories.

Applicants are required to submit 12 typed copies of their application, along with a detailed curriculum vitae and photocopies of relevant credentials, either by post or in person to: The Registrar, Redeemer's University, P.M.B. 230, Ede, Osun State.

The closing date for all applications is Friday, September 25, 2026.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Redeemer's University publishes the 100 level school fees for Med Lab and Computer Engineering.

Redeemer's University's school fees for Nursing, Microbiology

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Redeemer's University had released its school fees for Nursing, Microbiology and Biochemistry.

The figures are particularly relevant for prospective students making decisions about which institution to attend ahead of the upcoming academic year.

Nursing is the most expensive of the three programmes at Redeemer's University for the 2026/2027 session.

Source: Legit.ng