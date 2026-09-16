Abigeal, a Mathematics graduate, announced her final result on X, sharing a screenshot that showed her academic standing

Her result revealed zero outstanding courses, a detail that added to the excitement surrounding her post

Her celebratory post quickly drew attention online, with many users flooding the comments to share in her achievement

Abigeal, a Nigerian Mathematics graduate, set her corner of X alight after posting her final academic result and announcing that she had earned a First Class degree.

She shared the result screenshot on the platform with the caption:

"Officially a FIRST CLASS MATHEMATICS graduate. Get in jhoorrr."

Mathematics student hits 4.60 CGPA. Photo credit: @Abigeal/X.

Source: Twitter

The post, brimming with pride and playful energy, quickly caught the attention of other users who celebrated alongside her.

Abigeal's First Class Mathematics Result

Abigeal's result showed a CGPA of 4.60, a score that absolutely placed her firmly in First Class territory.

Notably, the outstanding courses section of her result read NIL, meaning she had no pending or failed units standing between her and a clean graduation.

Earning a First Class in Mathematics is widely regarded as one of the more demanding academic feats in Nigerian universities, given the rigour of the course and the limited margin for error across core units.

A CGPA of 4.60 with no outstanding courses reflects consistent performance across the duration of the programme.

Nigerians Celebrate the Mathematics Graduate

Abigeal's post stood as its own celebration, with her caption capturing the mix of relief, joy, and disbelief that often follows years of hard academic work.

Mankind said:

"Congratulations."

Sorin said:

"Congrat pressy."

Biggg M said:

"Congratulations."

Prince Gold added:

"Congratulations President. Born Winner."

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng