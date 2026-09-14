Wigwe University released its approved student accommodation fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, listing three distinct room types

The most affordable option, a quad room shared by four students, costs N800,000 per space per semester, totalling N1.6 million per session

The premium en-suite option, which includes a personal bathroom and study area, carries a price tag of N3 million for the full session

Wigwe University has released its approved student accommodation fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, and the figures have drawn significant attention online.

The university listed three categories of on-campus housing, each with varying facilities, occupancy levels, and price points, giving prospective students and their families a clearer picture of what to expect when budgeting for the academic year.

Wigwe University posts accommodation fees for 2026/2027 session. Photo credit: @Wigwe University.

Source: UGC

Wigwe University's Three Room Categories

The most affordable option is the Classic 2 (Quad) room, designed to house four students. Each space in this room type costs N800,000 per semester, bringing the total per student to N1,600,000 for the full session.

The room comes furnished with four beds, four study desks, four seats, wardrobes, and bookshelves. A total of 34 rooms of this type are available.

Students who prefer a more private arrangement can opt for the Classic 1 (Double) room, which accommodates two occupants. Priced at N1,000,000 per space per semester, the full session cost per student comes to N2,000,000.

This room includes two beds, two study desks, two seats, wardrobes, and bookshelves. There are 45 rooms in this category, making it the most widely available option across the three tiers.

Premium En-Suite Rooms at N3 Million Per Session

At the top of the range sits the Premium (En-Suite) room, which also accommodates two students but comes with considerably more facilities.

Each space is priced at N1,500,000 per semester, totalling N3,000,000 per session. In addition to two beds, study tables, seats, wardrobes, and bookshelves, the premium room includes an in-built personal bathroom.

Only 11 rooms of this type are available, making it the scarcest and most exclusive option on campus.

The release of the fee structure has sparked widespread conversation, particularly given the broader economic climate in Nigeria and the ongoing conversation around the cost of private university education.

Wigwe University announces 60% discount

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wigwe University announced a 60% tuition fee discount under its Founder's Scholarship for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The scholarship applies to students across all 4 colleges, covering Arts, Engineering, Management and Social Sciences, and Science and Computing.

Source: Legit.ng