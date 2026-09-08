Germany announced a list of countries whose citizens are eligible to work in the country under special employment rules

Citizens from the listed countries do not need to submit proof of qualification to obtain a residence title for employment in Germany

The Federal Employment Agency must still approve the employment arrangement for workers from the 12 privileged countries

Germany has opened a notable pathway for citizens of 12 specific countries, confirming that nationals from these nations can secure employment in the country without providing proof of their qualifications.

The policy is rooted in Section 26 (1) of Germany's Ordinance on the Employment of Foreigners, which designates these passport holders as a "privileged group."

Germany reveals countries whose citizens do not need proof of qualification to work. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/TOBIAS SCHWARZ/Omer Messinger

Source: Getty Images

Countries that qualify for Germany's employment rule

According to the German government's official website, citizens from the listed countries can be employed in Germany "regardless of their qualification and the location of their employer."

The 12 countries whose citizens benefit from this arrangement are:

Andorra Australia Canada Israel Japan Monaco New Zealand San Marino South Korea The United Kingdom Northern Ireland The United States of America

What the exemption actually means for workers

The German government states clearly:

"No proof of qualification is required in order to obtain a residence title for taking up employment."

This means that eligible nationals do not need to have their academic certificates, professional diplomas, or trade credentials recognised or verified before they can apply for a German residence title tied to employment. It is a significant departure from the standard process that most other foreign nationals must go through, which typically involves a formal assessment of qualifications before a work-based residence permit is granted.

One condition does remain in place regardless of nationality: the Federal Employment Agency must still approve the employment. The exemption applies specifically to the qualification requirement, not to the overall approval process.

Germany's broader immigration framework has been evolving in recent years as the country works to address skilled labour shortages across multiple sectors, and arrangements such as this reflect the tiered approach the government has taken towards different groups of foreign workers.

Germany launches jobs website for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany’s Federal Employment Agency launched an official website where foreigners from around the world can search for job opportunities with visa sponsorship.

The platform also provides resources to help international applicants navigate the job search and relocation process.

Source: Legit.ng