Bingham University has published its official 2026/2027 school fees schedule, listing costs across its most competitive programmes

Medicine students at the 400 to 600 level face the highest fees on the list, with annual charges reaching over N4 million

Law and Nursing fees also feature on the published schedule, with figures varying significantly depending on the student's current level

Bingham University has released its official schedule of fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, with Medicine, Law, and Nursing among the programmes drawing the most attention from prospective and current students.

The figures, published on the university's official fees page, show a clear pricing structure that differs based on both the department and the student's current level of study.

Bingham University publishes 2026/2027 school fees. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Bingham University 2026/2027 Medicine fees

Medicine carries the steepest price tag of all programmes listed. Incoming 100-level medical students are expected to pay N4,189,000 for the session.

While those in years two and three face a fee of N3,842,000.

Students in the clinical years, covering 400 to 600 level, pay the highest amount across the entire institution at N4,392,000 per session.

Bingham University 2026/2027 Nursing fees

Nursing fees are set at N2,761,500 for 100-level students. The charge drops to N2,207,000 for second-year students, then settles at N2,255,000 for those in years three through five.

Bingham University 2026/2027 Law fees

Law students entering at 100 level are billed N3,049,000 for the 2026/2027 session, placing the programme among the more expensive offerings at the university.

From 200 to 400 level, fees come down to N2,742,000 before falling further to N2,388,400 for final-year 500-level students.

Bingham University, a private institution located in Karu, Nasarawa State, is affiliated with the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) and operates across a range of health sciences, social sciences, and humanities programmes. The full breakdown of fees for all 46 listed departments is available on the university's official schedule of fees.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that the Redeemer's University (RUN) released its approved fee schedule for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering courses like Nursing, Business Administration, and Architecture from 200 level to 500 level.

Redeemer's University publishes highest, lowest school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Redeemer's University released its 2026/2027 school fees schedule, including the most and least expensive programmes across its faculties. The schedule covers students from 200 to 500 level and includes accommodation, medical services, IT training, practicals and other charges.

Law tops the list at NGN 3,037,500 for 200-level students, while Christian Religious Studies costs NGN 643,500. The wide gap between both programmes gives prospective students an important factor to consider before choosing a course.

Source: Legit.ng