Major General Ibikunle Ajose has been appointed Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai

Ajose previously commanded the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army and led troops in Operation Fasan Yamma in the North-West

The officer, known as 'General Airborne', now heads Nigeria's military campaign against Boko Haram and ISWAP in the North-East

A new commander has taken charge of Nigeria's most active counter-insurgency theatre, with Major General Ibikunle Ajose assuming leadership of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai.

The appointment places Ajose at the helm of military operations targeting Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents across the North-East region.

7 things to know about General Ibikunle Ajose, new Hadin Kai commander Photo Credit: @HQNigeriaArmy

Source: Twitter

He is Hadin Kai's new theatre commander

Ajose's appointment as Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai gives him full operational control of the North-East theatre, which remains the frontline of Nigeria's decades-long battle against armed insurgency.

He is a seasoned infantry general

Ajose is a career infantry officer whose military background spans both command positions and active operational assignments. His service record reflects a steady climb through some of the Nigerian Army's most demanding roles.

He previously commanded 8 Division

Before this latest posting, Ajose served as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, a formation involved in military operations across parts of the North-West.

He commanded troops in Operation Fasan Yamma

Ajose also held the position of Commander, Sector 2, Joint Task Force North-West, Operation Fasan Yamma, a military campaign directed at countering banditry and other security threats in the North-West region.

He served at Army Headquarters

Following his departure from the 8 Division several months ago, Ajose moved to the Army Headquarters, where he worked within the Department of Army Operations before receiving his current appointment.

He brings field experience to the North-East

Ajose arrives in the North-East with a strong operational background, which military observers expect to influence how he manages the complex security environment there. Operation Hadin Kai continues to serve as the centrepiece of Nigeria's military effort against insurgent groups in the region.

He is known as 'General Airborne'

Within military circles, Ajose is widely referred to as "General Airborne," a nickname tied to his career identity. The battle-tested officer now faces the task of sustaining the fight against insurgency and reinforcing security across one of Nigeria's most difficult operational theatres.

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Court fixes date to hear suit against Army

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt adjourned a case involving 3 houseboat firms claiming 26 months of unpaid rental fees from the Nigerian Army.

The third defendant, Commander of JTF Operation Delta Safe, reportedly requested an out-of-court settlement before the adjournment.

The lawyer representing the first defendant denied any knowledge of the proposed settlement arrangement.

Source: Legit.ng