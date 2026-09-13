The Centre for Public Integrity issued a formal statement commending the Nigerian Army under Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu for its operations across the North

The civil rights group pointed to progress against Boko Haram, ISWAP, and bandits, as well as improved ties between troops and local communities

CPI convener Dr John Samuel Nang called on Nigerians to support the military and provide timely intelligence to sustain the gains

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FCT, Abuja - A pro-democracy civil rights group, the Centre for Public Integrity (CPI), has praised the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, describing the Nigerian Army's recent performance as a "remarkable and historic transformation."

The group credited Lt. Gen. Shaibu's leadership with driving measurable improvements in both counter-terrorism operations and the relationship between soldiers and civilians across the country.

Centre for Public Integrity hails Nigerian Army’s ‘remarkable transformation’ under Lt. Gen. Shaibu. Photo credit: CPI

Source: UGC

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng by the group's convener, Dr John Samuel Nang, on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

Gains against insurgents and bandits

According to the statement, the Army has made concrete progress in dismantling terrorist infrastructure in the North-East and North-West.

"Under the visionary leadership of Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, the Nigerian Army has taken a decisive and relentless fight to the enclaves of Boko Haram, ISWAP, and armed bandits in the North-East and North-West," Dr Nang said.

"Terrorist strongholds are being dismantled, key commanders are being neutralised, and displaced communities are finally regaining the confidence to return to their ancestral homes and farms."

The CPI also noted that kidnappings, highway ambushes, and raids that previously disrupted trade and movement in the region have become less frequent since the current military leadership took charge.

Shift in civil-military relations

Beyond battlefield results, the group highlighted what it called a fundamental change in how soldiers interact with the communities they serve.

Dr Nang said troops now operate with greater empathy and stricter adherence to human rights standards, crediting the COAS with enforcing these conduct rules from the top down.

"Today, citizens no longer view the soldier as an object of fear, but as a protector and partner in peacebuilding," the statement read.

"The Army's Civil-Military Affairs department has stepped up efforts through corporate social responsibility, community dialogues, and medical outreaches. This standard of professionalism has fostered deep trust between rural communities and troops on the frontline."

The coalition also praised improved coordination between the Army and other security bodies, including the Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and local vigilante groups. Dr Nang said this collaboration has strengthened intelligence sharing and cut response times to security incidents.

"The era of inter-agency rivalry is rapidly giving way to strategic synergy. This unified front among our security agencies has proven to be the nightmare of criminal elements," he added.

Closing the statement, Dr Nang urged the public to actively support ongoing efforts by providing timely intelligence to security forces.

"Security is a collective responsibility. As the military under Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu continues to deliver on its mandate, we call on all patriotic citizens to support our troops, respect the law, and stand united against those who threaten the peace and sovereignty of our nation."

CPI praises Lt Gen Waidi Shaibu’s leadership for strengthening Nigeria’s fight against Boko Haram, ISWAP, and bandits. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Getty Images

Troops arrest deadly terrorist kingpin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma carried out three separate security operations in Kaduna State on September 9, 2026.

A 50-year-old woman caught with 300 rounds of ammunition was arrested in Igabi Local Government Area during one of the operations.

A suspected terrorist logistics supplier was also nabbed in Birnin Gwari, with four communication devices recovered from him.

Source: Legit.ng