Lady Gaga became a mother for the first time, with US media reporting the arrival on Friday

The Grammy-winning pop star and fiancé Michael Polansky have kept key details about the newborn private

Gaga had long spoken openly about her desire to start a family, calling motherhood her next starring role

Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time, welcoming a baby with her fiancé, Michael Polansky.

People magazine confirmed the news through a source, while Page Six was first to break the story on Friday. The pop icon, born Stefani Germanotta, is 40 years old, reports Yahoo News.

Details about the newborn, including the baby's name, gender, and exact date of birth, remain undisclosed.

Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time, welcoming a baby with her fiancé, Michael Polansky. Photos: Lady Gaga.

Source: Instagram

According to TMZ, the couple began their relationship in 2020 and got engaged in 2024. Polansky, an entrepreneur, has largely stayed away from public life, choosing instead to support Gaga's career and charitable endeavours from behind the scenes.

Lady Gaga on Motherhood

Long before the baby's arrival, Gaga had been candid about wanting to become a mother. She described motherhood as her "next starring role," a sentiment that resonated deeply with her devoted fanbase, who affectionately call her "Mother Monster."

The timing comes shortly after a significant professional chapter for the singer. She wrapped up her Mayhem Ball world tour in April, following the release of her album, Mayhem, earlier this year.

The record earned multiple Grammy nominations and took home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album, further cementing her place as one of the most celebrated artists of her generation.

A New Chapter for the Pop Star

The birth marks a personal milestone that Gaga has been building towards for years. With her tour concluded and a fresh Grammy win on her shelf, the singer now steps into what she once called her most anticipated role yet.

Lady Gaga and her fiancé, Michael Polansky, have kept key details about the newborn private. Photo: Lady Gaga.

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy performs before massive crowd

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that singer Burna Boy made his fans proud as they watched him perform before a large crowd on a street in Dublin.

The event was organised by the British rock band Coldplay and had their frontman, Chris Martin, in attendance.

Burna Boy's performance got his fans excited, and they recalled his early years in the Nigerian music industry.

Source: Legit.ng