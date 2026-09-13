Canada's immigration authority shifted focus to graduate-level talent as overall study permit numbers dropped in 2026

Graduate students made up 21% of new study permits issued between January and June 2026, up from 12% in the same period last year

Doctoral student applications now come with a two-week processing timeline under the updated approach

Canada has announced a deliberate push to attract top-tier graduate students and researchers from around the world, offering faster visa processing and clearer post-graduation work pathways as part of a broader strategy to bring in academic talent.

The country's immigration authorities said the shift comes as overall study permit volumes have fallen, prompting a refocus on master's and doctoral applicants. Between January and June 2026, graduate students accounted for 21% of new study permits issued, a sharp rise from 12% recorded during the same period in 2025.

Why Canada is targeting graduate students

Officials highlighted three key incentives designed to draw high-level researchers and postgraduate students to Canadian institutions. Most graduate degree applicants will benefit from simplified processing requirements, reducing the administrative burden typically associated with study permit applications.

For doctoral candidates specifically, the processing timeline has been cut to two weeks, making Canada one of the faster destinations for PhD-level applications among major study-abroad destinations.

Beyond the degree itself, graduate students are also being offered access to work opportunities in Canada after completing their programmes, a factor likely to appeal to Nigerian and other African students weighing long-term migration options through the country's established post-graduation pathways.

Canada: What this means for international applicants

Canada continues to position itself as a destination for world-class higher education, with its institutions recognised globally across research and professional fields. The revised focus on graduate recruitment signals that even as the country tightens general study permit approvals, it remains open to talent at the highest academic levels.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to explore requirements directly through official Canadian immigration channels to confirm eligibility and documentation needs before applying.

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Canada announces new categories of visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has opened public consultations on proposed changes to Express Entry category-based selection for 2027, in a move that could significantly alter the permanent residence pathway for skilled workers globally.

The consultation period opened on August 4, 2026, and closes on September 1, giving stakeholders less than a month to submit input that could shape how Canada selects economic immigrants next year.

Since 2023, IRCC has used three broad economic priorities to guide category-based draws: addressing long-term labour shortages in sectors such as healthcare, trades, education, and transportation; attracting top global talent to strengthen Canada's competitive position; and supporting Francophone immigration outside Quebec.

Source: Legit.ng