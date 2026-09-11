VeryDarkMan said he was deeply disappointed by Benue youths who allegedly turned out in large numbers during the attack on Peter Obi's convoy

The social commentator drew a contrast between the crowd that showed up for a political event and those who had previously protested insecurity and killings in the state

VDM stressed he was not endorsing Peter Obi or any other politician, saying his concern was solely about the conduct of some Benue youths

Nigerian social media commentator Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has spoken out about the reported attack on a convoy belonging to former Anambra State governor and 2027 NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi during a visit to Benue state.

VDM said the incident left him deeply disappointed, particularly because of the number of youths who allegedly came out during the episode.

Peter Obi’s convoy faced disruption in Benue as VeryDarkMan criticised some youths. Photo credit: VDM/Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

He argued that young people in the state were being exploited as instruments of political interest.

"I was really, really disappointed in Benue State youths. Not all of them, that crowd that came out. It was heartbreaking," he said.

Benue youths and the insecurity question

The commentator pointed to what he described as a troubling contradiction: residents who had previously taken to the streets to protest killings and insecurity in Benue were now, in his view, showing up in force for a political event.

He recalled that security forces had previously used tear gas to disperse protesters during anti-insecurity demonstrations in the state.

"But now we now come out in numbers. Nobody tear-gassed you. They don't use una now for their own bidding. It is quite unfortunate and very, very sad," VDM said.

He argued that Benue residents had for years endured attacks on farmers, kidnappings and the destruction of livelihoods, and that politicians had largely ignored these problems except when elections drew near.

He warned that the conduct of some youths could damage public sympathy for Benue's insecurity victims going forward.

"I just hope that we will not have any reason to write 'Benue is bleeding', because then you will have a lot of Nigerians to say, 'Ah, ah, Benue is bleeding now. Where were you when I came and I can't do politics?'" he said.

VDM added that he had personally been working on a project aimed at addressing farmer-herder clashes in the state, describing Benue as a place he genuinely cared about.

"I wake up in the night to work on a project I'm working on, on how to help, to look for a way to stop the farmers and herders' clash in Benue," he said.

VDM distances himself from Peter Obi

The commentator was careful to clarify that his remarks should not be read as support for Obi or any other political figure.

"That being said, me, nothing concern me with Peter Obi's campaign. I'm not supporting anybody. I don't support Atiku. I'm not endorsing any of them," VDM said.

He closed by urging Benue youths to prioritise the wellbeing of their communities over political mobilisation, saying politicians had repeatedly failed to serve the people they now sought to rally.

"It is quite unfortunate. It is quite unfortunate. But this is what it is," he added.

Makinde reacts to Obi's convoy attack in Benue

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Seyi Makinde, the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), condemned the blocking of Peter Obi's convoy during a campaign visit to Benue State on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) and former governor of Anambra State, was in Benue to campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections and to visit Yelwata, where he planned to meet families affected by the June 2025 attacks in the area.

Source: Legit.ng