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2 Weeks' Salary of Canada-Based Pharmacist Goes Viral on TikTok, Screenshot Sparks Buzz
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2 Weeks' Salary of Canada-Based Pharmacist Goes Viral on TikTok, Screenshot Sparks Buzz

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • A Nigerian pharmacist based in Canada has shared her biweekly paycheck in a video aimed at internationally trained pharmacists
  • She revealed how much she earns every two weeks, with the amount capable of increasing depending on how she works
  • The pharmacist said her pharmacy income is not her end goal, explaining how she uses it to invest, build businesses and acquire income-producing assets

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A Nigerian pharmacist living and working in Canada has turned heads online after sharing a glimpse of her biweekly paycheck, using it as proof that the difficult licensing journey many internationally trained pharmacists endure is genuinely worth it.

The pharmacist, who goes by @lizzyintentional on TikTok, spoke directly to fellow internationally trained pharmacists who are grinding through the Pharmacy Examining Board of Canada (PEBC) licensing process.

A Nigerian pharmacist shares how much she earns biweekly in Canada
A pharmacist in Canada shares how much she makes biweekly. Photo credit: @lizzyintentional/TikTok
Source: UGC

Nigerian pharmacist's Canadian paycheck

In the video, she held up one of her biweekly paychecks, showing that she takes home approximately 5,830.80 Canadian dollars (N5,584,782.96) every two weeks, adding that the figure is not a ceiling.

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"That amount is not fixed. It can go more than this if I want from my pharmacy," she said.

She addressed the pharmacists she knew were watching, those paying exam fees, navigating setbacks, and questioning whether the sacrifice was worth the outcome.

"You already spent years in pharmacy school learning a profession that carries an enormous amount of responsibility," she said. "You are a star. That knowledge you have has value."

Her message was clear: the paycheck was not the point of the video. She wanted internationally trained pharmacists to look at the figure and see possibility rather than a number.

What made the video resonate beyond salary talk was where she took the conversation next. She spoke openly about using her pharmacy income as a foundation for something larger, describing a personal financial philosophy built on investment, entrepreneurship, and building income-producing assets.

"My profession creates income, my income buys assets and my assets help me build freedom," she explained.

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Watch her full TikTok video where she shares her biweekly paycheck below:

Pharmacists rejects federal job after seeing salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian pharmacist with the handle @Pharm_Emem turned down a federal government job offer after discovering her monthly take-home pay.

She shared her official appointment letter on X, showing a total annual package of N3.89 million under CONHESS 09 Step 02.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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