Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen owns a multi-billion naira garage that includes some of the world's most expensive supercars and SUVs

His collection spans high-performance supercars such as the Ferrari 296 GTB and the Lamborghini Revuelto, each worth hundreds of millions of naira

Osimhen has been spotted driving several of these vehicles in Lagos during off-season visits back home

Victor Osimhen, the Nigerian striker currently playing for Galatasaray S.K. in Turkey, has put together one of the most talked-about car collections among African footballers, a fleet that spans exotic supercars, electric trucks, and ultra-luxury SUVs worth an estimated billions of naira in total.

The 27-year-old forward has established himself as one of Nigeria's biggest football stars, and his success on the pitch has brought him the kind of lifestyle that once seemed far removed from his humble beginnings in Lagos.

Victor Osimhen has put together one of the most talked-about car collections among African footballers. Photo by Yagiz Gurtug

Source: Getty Images

The Galatasaray striker has reportedly invested part of his wealth in an impressive collection of luxury cars, with high-performance supercars and premium SUVs featuring prominently in his garage.

Osimhen's collection includes some of the most recognisable names in the global luxury car market.

From Ferrari and Lamborghini supercars to a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Mercedes-AMG G 63 and Tesla Cybertruck, the Super Eagles striker has assembled a fleet that combines speed, comfort and status.

Some of the vehicles linked to the Nigerian star are valued at hundreds of millions of naira, while his Rolls-Royce Cullinan is reportedly worth more than ₦1 billion depending on its specifications and customisation.

Here, Legit.ng has a look at some of the expensive cars associated with Osimhen and the estimated value of his remarkable collection.

Victor Osimhen's supercars

From selling sachet water in Lagos to owning a collection featuring some of the world's most recognisable luxury vehicles, Osimhen's car journey mirrors the extraordinary rise of his football career.

1. Ferrari 296 GTB

The Ferrari 296 GTB is one of the standout supercars associated with Victor Osimhen's collection.

The high-performance Italian machine reportedly cost more than $400,000, putting its estimated value at around ₦540 million based on the figures supplied.

As seen on Ferrari's official website, the 296 GTB combines a twin-turbocharged V6 engine with an electric motor as part of Ferrari's plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The result is a supercar built for explosive performance while retaining the sophisticated design associated with the Ferrari badge.

For Osimhen, the Ferrari represents the performance-focused side of his collection and stands out among the exotic cars linked to the Super Eagles striker.

2. Lamborghini Revuelto

Another major addition to Osimhen's reported garage is the Lamborghini Revuelto, one of the Italian manufacturer's latest flagship supercars.

The plug-in hybrid model has been valued at roughly $608,358, which puts its estimated price above ₦900 million based on the figures provided.

Its dramatic styling, aggressive aerodynamic design and electrified powertrain make it one of the most striking cars in the collection.

The Revuelto is capable of delivering the sort of blistering acceleration expected from a Lamborghini while introducing hybrid technology to the company's flagship V12 supercar range.

3. 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

When it comes to luxury rather than outright speed, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan occupies a different level. Osimhen reportedly upgraded his garage with a 2025 version of the ultra-luxury SUV.

Depending on specifications, custom features and market conditions, the vehicle has been estimated at between ₦1.1 billion and ₦4.3 billion. Osimhen has also been spotted using a Rolls-Royce Cullinan at family occasions, including his niece's naming ceremony.

As seen on Rolls-Royce official website, the Cullinan offers a combination of luxury, space and road presence that has made it a favourite among wealthy celebrities and footballers.

4. Lamborghini Urus

The Lamborghini Urus gives Osimhen a more practical way to enjoy the Italian marque.

The performance SUV is reportedly worth around ₦600 million and has been associated with the striker during his visits to Nigeria.

A black Urus has been spotted in Lagos, where its combination of SUV practicality and Lamborghini performance makes it particularly suited to city driving.

5. Mercedes-AMG G 63

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 is another familiar name in Osimhen's reported collection.

The luxury SUV combines the boxy design of the iconic G-Class with AMG performance and a lavish interior.

The G 63 has long been popular among footballers and celebrities because it offers both a commanding road presence and the comfort expected from a premium Mercedes-Benz vehicle.

6. Tesla Cybertruck

Osimhen's reported garage also has a futuristic addition in the Tesla Cybertruck.

The angular all-electric vehicle has attracted attention wherever it appears because of its unconventional design.

The Cybertruck adds something different to Osimhen's collection, moving away from traditional petrol-powered supercars and luxury SUVs into electric motoring.

Osimhen among highest-paid players in Turkey

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Osimhen remaining the highest-paid player in the Turkish Super Lig, ahead of big names including Mohamed Salah, Richarlison and Romelu Lukaku.

The Galatasaray striker earns a reported £307,964 a week.

Source: Legit.ng