Kylian Mbappe addressed the growing trend of fans comparing him to dictators and sharing military-themed images of him online

The French star said the comparisons are partly funny but also reveal a lack of awareness about the real damage dictators have caused

Mbappe gave his response in a video published by Ballon d'Or, where he is among the leading favourites for the 2026 award

Kylian Mbappe has spoken publicly for the first time about the ongoing social media trend of fans labelling him a dictator and circulating images of him dressed in military attire.

The trend originated among football fans who jokingly claimed Mbappe had engineered the exits of Lionel Messi and Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain to establish himself as the central figure at the club.

Kylian Mbappe reacts to dictator memes on social media. Photo by Florencia Tan Jun.

Source: Getty Images

Some fans went further, calling him the club's unofficial sporting director. The narrative gained more momentum when he was named France captain and later joined Real Madrid.

What began as lighthearted online banter gradually evolved into edited images and memes depicting Mbappe in military uniform, drawing comparisons to authoritarian rulers.

Mbappe reacts to dictator memes

The French forward gave his reaction in a video published by Ballon d'Or, describing the phenomenon as a mix of humour and something more troubling.

“Part of it is funny because you can tell that for some people it's all in good fun, and part of it is a little less funny,” Mbappe said.

“We know the damage people like that have caused throughout history, so being compared to people who murder people, made millions and millions of people miserable, I don't think I've ever done that in my life.

“So there's a mix of things you think to yourself: 'I know it's meant in a light-hearted way, and so it doesn't go far, but it sometimes showcases that there's a lack of awareness, sometimes political, sometimes human among people.'”

As noted by BBC Sport, Mbappe is considered one of the frontrunners to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or following an impressive individual season.

His comments were made in the context of content produced around that award, giving the remarks a wider audience beyond club football circles.

Mbappe makes strong case for himself

Legit.ng previously reported that Kylian Mbappe made a strong case for himself to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or award despite having a trophyless season.

The Real Madrid forward put forward his La Liga, UEFA Champions League and 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boots he won in the review period.

Source: Legit.ng