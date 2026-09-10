The UK government's official guidance outlined a key step workers must complete before agreeing to any job offer in the country

The guidance is part of a broader step-by-step process the UK requires anyone starting a new job to follow

Foreign nationals face a different set of requirements compared to British and Irish citizens when proving their right to work

The UK government has published official guidance detailing one critical thing every person must do before accepting a job offer in the country.

The prospective employee needs to review the employment contract and check its terms before agreeing to anything.

UK authorities say workers must check terms before signing employment contracts. Photo credit: @The Guardian, Harrison Flagpoles.

Source: UGC

The guidance, published on the UK government's official website as part of its "Start a new job: step by step" resource, walks prospective employees through the full process of beginning work in the United Kingdom.

Buried within the steps is a clear instruction — when a new employer presents an employment contract, the worker must read and verify the terms before signing or agreeing to it.

What the UK Government's Guidance Covers

The step-by-step process lists several actions a new employee must complete, including obtaining a National Insurance number, sharing details for pre-employment checks, preparing personal information ahead of the first day, and submitting a P45 to the new employer.

Reviewing the employment contract sits firmly within this sequence, positioned as a compulsory action rather than an optional one.

Beyond the contract review, the guidance also addresses how different categories of workers must prove their right to work in the UK before starting any job.

British and Irish citizens can use a valid or expired passport, a birth or adoption certificate, or a certificate of registration as a British citizen, alongside an official letter bearing their name and National Insurance number from a body such as HM Revenue and Customs or the Department for Work and Pensions.

What Foreign Nationals Need to Know

For those who are not British or Irish citizens, the process differs. Such individuals can prove their right to work using either a share code obtained online or eligible immigration documents.

Importantly, the guidance notes that an employer cannot reject a worker simply for presenting immigration documents instead of a share code.

Commonwealth citizens who hold the right of abode in the UK can present a certificate of entitlement, which may appear as a vignette sticker in a passport or as a digital certificate accessed through a UKVI account.

Those who are unable to prove their right to work through standard means can be verified through the employer checking service, while Commonwealth citizens may also explore the Windrush Scheme for additional documentation support.

The guidance makes clear that the employment contract check is not a formality to skip in the excitement of landing a new role, particularly for Nigerians and other Africans navigating the japa journey to the UK. Understanding what you are agreeing to before putting pen to paper is the government's straightforward advice to anyone starting fresh in the country.

UK government speaks about those charged with crime

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government published a guide explaining what happens immediately after a person is charged with a crime in England and Wales.

The official guidance outlines how police decide whether a charged individual is released on bail or kept in custody before their court hearing.

Source: Legit.ng