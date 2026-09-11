Karu and Mararaba emerge as leading budget options, with self-contained rents benchmarked at approximately ₦400,000 annually

Lugbe and Kubwa offer suburban alternatives, but renters should compare accommodation types, commuting costs and access to services

Agency fees, service charges and utilities can significantly raise housing costs beyond the advertised annual rent

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The search for affordable accommodation in Abuja is pushing attention towards satellite towns and suburban districts, where renters may find lower annual rents than in the capital's premium neighbourhoods.

Findings by Legit.ng show that Karu and Mararaba are among the locations worth investigating for budget-conscious tenants. Lugbe and Kubwa also offer alternatives for residents who want to compare suburban housing costs with those in central Abuja.

Leading locations in Abuja for cheaper rent, Karu and Maraba, make the top list. Credit: AFP / Stringer

Source: Getty Images

However, the cheapest place to rent depends on the type of accommodation, the property's condition and the fees charged by landlords and agents. There is no reliable evidence in the available market information to rank all Abuja neighbourhoods definitively from cheapest to most expensive.

Karu and Mararaba emerge as budget candidates

A 2026 rental guide published by Mushrooms.ng identifies Karu and Mararaba among Abuja's lower-cost satellite-town markets. The guide gives a starting benchmark of approximately ₦400,000 per year for self-contained accommodation in these locations.

That figure translates to about ₦33,333 monthly when the annual rent is divided by 12. It should not be interpreted as a guaranteed monthly rental offer or the average price of every self-contained room in either area.

Actual rents can differ depending on the property, location, facilities and demand. Tenants should confirm the availability of any advertised accommodation and establish the full amount payable before making financial commitments.

Lugbe offers another suburban option

Lugbe is a residential settlement along the Airport Road corridor and remains a location worth comparing for renters seeking accommodation within the Federal Capital Territory.

Its appeal is partly linked to its suburban setting, but a lower annual rent does not automatically make a property cheaper overall. Transport costs, commuting time and access to essential services can change the financial calculation for residents who work or study in central Abuja.

Renters should therefore compare the total monthly cost of living in Lugbe with the cost of renting closer to their workplace or school.

Kubwa remains worth checking

Kubwa is another established suburban district where prospective tenants can look for accommodation across different price categories.

Although it is a useful market for comparison, the available evidence does not establish that Kubwa is cheaper than Karu or Mararaba. Advertised rents should be compared by accommodation type rather than by location alone.

A self-contained room in Kubwa, for example, should be compared with similar rooms in Karu and Mararaba. One-bedroom and two-bedroom flats should be assessed separately to avoid misleading conclusions.

Renters should budget beyond annual rent

The annual rent is only one part of the cost of securing a home in Abuja. Prospective tenants should ask about agency and legal fees, service charges, security contributions, water arrangements and electricity costs.

Commuting expenses are also important, especially for residents considering locations outside the central city.

Before paying, renters should inspect the property, verify the landlord or authorised agent and request a clear breakdown of all charges. They should also confirm the tenancy terms and payment schedule.

What the available evidence shows

The strongest published low-end benchmark in this analysis is the approximately ₦400,000 annual self-contained rent cited for Karu and Mararaba by Mushrooms.ng.

The figure is useful for identifying areas to investigate, but it is not sufficient to establish a complete Abuja rent ranking.

A recent report shows cheaper places for rent in Abuja; Karu and Maraba emerge as the top. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

For now, Karu and Mararaba remain the most defensible starting points for people searching for lower-cost accommodation. Lugbe and Kubwa provide additional options for comparison.

A more reliable ranking would require a larger sample of current listings, grouped by property type and verified against actual rental transactions.

6 Lagos areas to consider for cheaper rent

Legit.ng earlier reported that finding affordable accommodation in Lagos has become increasingly difficult, but renters working with limited budgets may still find better options outside the city's most expensive neighbourhoods.

Ikorodu is emerging as one of the areas where tenants can find relatively cheaper accommodation, with current property listings showing self-contained apartments and mini-flats available at prices below what many renters may encounter in more central parts of Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng