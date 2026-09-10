Mumin Opeyemi shared a post on X listing four degrees already earned across three countries, with a fifth currently in progress

His academic journey started in Nigeria with two degrees in Agricultural Economics before he moved to the UK and then the United States

Opeyemi is currently pursuing a PhD in Economics in the US, capping an impressive run of qualifications across multiple disciplines

Mumin Opeyemi, a Nigerian man based in the United States, sparked widespread attention on X after sharing a post listing every academic degree he has earned so far, stretching across three countries and multiple disciplines.

In the post, Opeyemi laid out his qualifications one by one, ending with an invitation for others to share their own academic journeys.

Man lists degrees he bagged so far. Photo credit: @Mumin Opeyemi/X.

Source: Twitter

From Nigeria to the UK to the US

Opeyemi began his academic career in Nigeria, earning a BSc in Agricultural Economics followed by an MSc in the same field, both obtained in the country.

He then crossed into Europe, completing a second master's degree, this time an MSc in Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security, in the United Kingdom.

His path then took him to the United States, where he added an MA in Economics to his collection. He is now working towards a PhD in Economics, also in the US, which he described as "in view."

The post, which closed with the simple question "How about you?", drew attention for the sheer breadth of Opeyemi's qualifications and the number of countries he studied in.

His journey reflects a pattern familiar to many Nigerians who pursue postgraduate education abroad, driven by the ongoing japa wave that has seen growing numbers of young Nigerians seek opportunities in Europe and North America.

A Story of Academic Dedication

What stands out in Opeyemi's academic record is not just the number of degrees but the clear progression in focus. Starting with agricultural economics in Nigeria, he broadened his scope to food security policy in the UK before shifting towards mainstream economics in the US.

The transition across disciplines and continents points to a deliberate effort to build expertise that spans both the agrarian realities of Nigeria and the wider economic frameworks studied in Western institutions.

With his PhD still ongoing, Opeyemi's list of credentials is not yet complete, a detail that only added to the conversation his post generated online.

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng