Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university

Her remarkable CGPA of 4.95 out of 5.0 caught the attention of many people online who rushed to congratulate her

A young Nigerian woman has made history within her family, becoming the first person in her bloodline to receive a university education and capping the milestone with an extraordinary academic result.

Abbieolowo shared the news on her social media page, celebrating her graduation with a post that quickly drew widespread attention.

Young lady celebrates as she becomes first in her bloodline to attend school. Photo Source: Twitter/Abbieolowo

Source: Getty Images

First in her bloodline to graduate

The combination of her personal backstory, her chosen course, and the grade she earned made her announcement one that resonated deeply with many people online.

In her post, Abbieolowo wrote:

"Congratulations to me 🎉🎊🎈. It's finally my turn to graduate. First person in my bloodline to go to school. BSc Physics (First-Class Honours). CGPA: 4.95/5.0 GPA."

The achievement is remarkable on multiple levels. Not only did she pursue a degree in Physics, widely regarded as one of the most demanding courses of study, but she did so without the benefit of a family tradition of higher education to draw on. There were no older relatives who had walked the same path before her, no blueprint to follow through university life.

CGPA that turned heads online

Her final grade of 4.95 out of a possible 5.0 placed her firmly in First-Class Honours territory, a distinction that requires sustained excellence across every year of study. The score, combined with her disclosure about being the first in her family to attend school, prompted an outpouring of congratulations from people who came across her post.

The photo she shared alongside the announcement only added to the moment, giving a face to a story that many found deeply inspiring.

Read the post she shared below:

LASU sisters graduate with first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that two sisters from Lagos State University had graduated with First Class Honours degrees in different education programmes.

Ibukunoluwa studied Business Education, while her sister studied English Education, with both achieving the highest academic distinction.

Source: Legit.ng