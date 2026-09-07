Australia's government has clarified how long English language test results remain valid for foreigners processing their visa applications

The Australian government website specifies that test results approved for visa purposes may be valid for up to 3 years, depending on the visa subclass

The validity rule applies differently based on when the test was taken and which visa subclass the applicant is pursuing

Australia has set out the validity period for English language test results submitted as part of a visa application, offering important guidance for foreigners navigating the country's immigration requirements.

According to information published on the Australian government's official website, approved English language tests used for visa purposes carry a validity period of up to three years. However, the exact duration depends on the visa subclass being applied for.

Australia announces English language test rule foreigners. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Hilary Wardhaugh/John W. Banagan

Source: Getty Images

English language test validity for Australian visas

The government's guidance notes that approved English language tests have undergone changes, and applicants who sat their tests before a specific date may still be able to use their results.

The official statement reads:

"the English language tests approved for Australian visa purposes changed. If you took a test before this date, your result may still be valid as proof of competent English for up to 3 years, depending on the visa subclass."

This means that not every visa application will accept results that are three years old. Applicants are advised to confirm the specific requirements attached to their chosen visa subclass before submitting their documentation, as the accepted validity window can differ.

What visa applicants need to know

For foreigners planning to move to, study in, or work in Australia, the English language requirement remains a central part of the visa process. The three-year window gives applicants a reasonable timeframe to use their results without retaking the test, provided their chosen visa subclass permits it.

Anyone who sat an approved English language test and is unsure whether their result still qualifies is encouraged to check the Australian government's immigration portal directly for guidance tied to their specific application type.

US warns foreigners over citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United States had outlined four writing mistakes that could cause foreigners to fail the citizenship language test.

The errors include writing a different sentence from the one dictated, using abbreviations, writing nothing or only isolated words, and submitting an illegible response.

Source: Legit.ng