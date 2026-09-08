Canada extended temporary Ebola immigration measures affecting foreign nationals from 3 African countries until September 28, 2026

The Canadian government suspended immigration documents for nationals who listed the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, or Uganda as their last country of residence

A separate flight ban took effect on July 20, 2026, barring anyone who visited the DRC within the past 21 days from boarding flights to Canada

Canada has extended temporary immigration measures tied to the Ebola outbreak, keeping restrictions on foreign nationals from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), South Sudan, and Uganda in place until September 28, 2026.

The Canadian government published the updated guidance on its official immigration portal, noting that while the risk to Canada remains low, the measures are designed to reduce the chance of Ebola entering the country.

Canada extends special immigration measures for citizens of 3 African countries. Photo Credit: Dave Chan

Source: Getty Images

The restrictions were first activated at 23:59:59 ET on May 27, 2026.

Canada: What the measures mean for affected nationals

Under the current rules, Canada is suspending immigration documents belonging to foreign nationals who listed any of the three affected countries as their last country of residence in their immigration application.

This means that even people who already hold a valid visa, permit, or electronic travel authorisation cannot travel to Canada for the duration of the restrictions.

Canada said it will keep processing both new and existing applications from those affected, but no applications will be finalised until the measures are lifted.

Once the restrictions end or are cancelled, all valid documents will be reinstated, and final decisions on applications will resume.

A separate rule came into effect on July 20, 2026: any foreign national who has been in the DRC for any period of time within the 21 days before their intended travel will not be allowed to board a flight to Canada. This measure applies regardless of nationality and covers even brief visits to the country.

Canada: When the restrictions are expected to end

The measures are set to expire at 23:59:59 ET on September 28, 2026, unless they are repealed earlier. Canada has not announced any plans for early removal of the restrictions at this time.

The DRC has faced recurring Ebola outbreaks over the past decade, with the disease periodically spreading into neighbouring countries including South Sudan and Uganda.

Canada's move reflects a broader effort by destination countries to manage public health risks at their borders during active outbreak periods.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had opened its door to 1,000 permanent residents.

Foreigners eligible to work in Canada without work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had listed 25 categories of foreigners who can work in the country without a work permit.

The guidance, published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, makes clear that qualifying under one of the listed categories does not automatically guarantee an exemption.

Workers may still need to meet specific eligibility requirements depending on their occupation and circumstances.

Source: Legit.ng