A social media user has drawn attention to the latest Ballon d'Or nominee announcement for 2026

The post centred on the inclusion of Senegal forward Sadio Mane and the absence of legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo

There has been an intense discussion and debate among football supporters online following the release of the nominees list

The official list of nominees for the Ballon d’Or was released recently and it quickly became a talking point across social media platforms.

Football fans began picking apart the names that had made the cut and those that had been left out.

German man reacts to Ballon D'Or 2026 nomination. Photo credit: @Raphael/X.

Source: UGC

Raphael’s Post Draws Attention To Ballon d’Or Nominee List

Among those who responded was a man named Raphael on X. In his post, Raphael referenced the list and pointed out that Sadio Mane had been included despite Ronaldo not appearing among the nominees.

The tone of the message suggested confusion at the selection, with Raphael appearing to find the contrast noteworthy.

His post was shared widely and drew attention of other users who were also discussing the composition of the list.

The inclusion of Mane on the list was significant because he is one of the few African players to be recognised this year.

Mane has previously been nominated and has a strong following, particularly following his performances in European football and on the international stage with Senegal.

Sadio Mane And Ronaldo

His presence on the list was welcomed by many supporters from across the continent who felt it represented African talent at the highest level of individual recognition.

The omission of Ronaldo from the nominees, however, generated considerable conversation.

Ronaldo has been a regular feature in Ballon d’Or discussions for many years and his absence was seen by some as unfair.

See the post below:

France Football releases nominees list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that France Football announced the 30 nominees for the 2026 Ballon d'Or Men's category, officially opening the award season.

PSG leads all clubs in nominations after successfully defending their UEFA Champions League title.

Source: Legit.ng