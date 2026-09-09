Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Full List of Banks, Apps Where You Can Buy Dangote Refinery Shares
Energy

Full List of Banks, Apps Where You Can Buy Dangote Refinery Shares

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • Investors can subscribe to the Dangote Refinery IPO through over 50 approved platforms spanning banks, stockbrokers, and fintech apps
  • The subscription network includes major commercial banks, NGX Invest Portal, and popular digital platforms such as PiggyVest and Bamboo
  • Investors are advised to confirm eligibility requirements, offer period, and payment procedures on their chosen platform before applying

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Investors seeking to participate in the Dangote Refinery initial public offering (IPO) can purchase shares through a wide range of approved financial intermediaries, including banks, stockbrokers, fintech platforms and investment applications.

The platforms are part of the financial intermediary network designated to facilitate subscriptions to the offer, giving investors multiple channels through which they can submit applications.

Investors can buy Dangote Refinery IPO shares through 55 approved banks
Nigerian investors have dozens of channels to choose from when subscribing for shares in the Dangote Refinery IPO. Photo: Bloomberg
Source: UGC

The available options include the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Invest Portal, several commercial banks, investment firms and digital investment platforms.

Read also

US sanctions 27 Nigerians, BDCs and firms for terrorism in updated 2026 list, releases names

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

Bank and NGX platforms

Investors can subscribe through the following banking and exchange portals:

  1. Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Invest Portal
  2. Access Bank Plc Portal
  3. Ecobank Nigeria Limited Portal
  4. Fidelity Bank Plc Portal
  5. First Bank of Nigeria Limited Portal
  6. First City Monument Bank Limited Portal
  7. Globus Bank Limited Portal
  8. Guaranty Trust Bank Limited Portal
  9. Jaiz Bank Plc Portal
  10. LOTUS Bank Limited Portal
  11. Keystone Bank Limited Portal
  12. PremiumTrust Bank Limited Portal
  13. ProvidusUnity Bank Plc Portal
  14. Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited Portal
  15. Sterling Bank Plc Portal
  16. TAJBank Limited Portal
  17. Union Bank of Nigeria Plc Portal
  18. United Bank for Africa Plc Portal
  19. Wema Bank Plc Portal
  20. Zenith Bank Plc Portal

Investment and stockbroking platforms

Other financial intermediaries available to investors include:

  1. InvestNaija — Chapel Hill Denham Securities Limited
  2. Vetiva Invest — Vetiva Securities Limited
  3. Afrinvestor — Afrinvest Securities Limited
  4. AnchoriaApp — Anchoria Securities Limited
  5. Bancorp TradePal — Bancorp Securities Limited
  6. CS Alpha — CardinalStone Securities Limited
  7. Coronation Wealth — Coronation Securities Limited
  8. First Securities Brokers Limited Portal
  9. Advanta — FSDH Capital Limited
  10. FutureView Invest — Futureview Securities Limited
  11. InvestNow — United Capital Securities Limited
  12. Meritrade — Meristem Stockbrokers Limited
  13. MorganCapital Securities Limited Portal
  14. i-Invest — Parthian Partners Limited
  15. Tiddo Invest — Tiddo Securities Limited
  16. Zedcrest Wealth — Zedcrest Securities Limited

Read also

5th Nigerian Humanitarian Awards Honours 14 Nigerians for Community Service

Dangote Refinery IPO subscriptions can be made through banks, investment apps, stockbrokers and fintech platforms across Nigeria.
PiggyVest, Bamboo, Cowrywise, Moniepoint and other digital platform Nigerians can buy shares Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

Fintech and digital investment platforms

Investors can also access the IPO through a number of digital platforms and payment applications, including:

  1. SabiVest — Africa Prudential Plc
  2. Bamboo — Bamboo Systems Technology Limited
  3. Flutterwave — Flutterwave Technology Solutions Limited
  4. Ladder — Ladder Technology Systems Limited
  5. MTN MoMo — MoMo Payment Service Bank Limited
  6. Moniepoint — Moniepoint Microfinance Bank Limited
  7. Paga — Pagatech Limited
  8. Payaza — Payaza Africa Limited
  9. PiggyVest — Piggytech Global Limited
  10. Airtel Smartcash — Smartcash Payment Service Bank Limited
  11. we.yan — we.yan Nigeria Limited
  12. Cowrywise — Cowrywise Financial Technology Limited
  13. MyInvestar — First Ally Asset Management Limited
  14. Revve — Linearsend Inc.
  15. Paystro — Paystro UK Limited
  16. Remita — Remita Payment Services Limited
  17. VBank.ng — VFD Microfinance Bank Plc
  18. Ecobank Transactional Incorporated
  19. SBG Securities (Pty) Limited

Investors are advised to check the applicable subscription terms, eligibility conditions, offer period, and payment procedures on their chosen platform before submitting any application.

Read also

President Tinubu gives fresh appointment to namesake

N5,250 minimum investment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE initial public offering, clearing the way for Nigerians and other eligible investors to buy into one of Africa's biggest industrial projects.

The regulator approved the offer of 4.1 billion ordinary shares at N525 each, a transaction that could raise roughly N2.15 trillion if fully subscribed.

SEC-approved offer documents for confirmed dates and conditions at N5,250 minimum investment.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Aliko Dangote
Hot:
Fgs loan Brandy Damon darling Blippi Female blonde anime characters