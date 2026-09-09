Investors can subscribe to the Dangote Refinery IPO through over 50 approved platforms spanning banks, stockbrokers, and fintech apps

The subscription network includes major commercial banks, NGX Invest Portal, and popular digital platforms such as PiggyVest and Bamboo

Investors are advised to confirm eligibility requirements, offer period, and payment procedures on their chosen platform before applying

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Investors seeking to participate in the Dangote Refinery initial public offering (IPO) can purchase shares through a wide range of approved financial intermediaries, including banks, stockbrokers, fintech platforms and investment applications.

The platforms are part of the financial intermediary network designated to facilitate subscriptions to the offer, giving investors multiple channels through which they can submit applications.

Nigerian investors have dozens of channels to choose from when subscribing for shares in the Dangote Refinery IPO. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

The available options include the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Invest Portal, several commercial banks, investment firms and digital investment platforms.

Bank and NGX platforms

Investors can subscribe through the following banking and exchange portals:

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Invest Portal Access Bank Plc Portal Ecobank Nigeria Limited Portal Fidelity Bank Plc Portal First Bank of Nigeria Limited Portal First City Monument Bank Limited Portal Globus Bank Limited Portal Guaranty Trust Bank Limited Portal Jaiz Bank Plc Portal LOTUS Bank Limited Portal Keystone Bank Limited Portal PremiumTrust Bank Limited Portal ProvidusUnity Bank Plc Portal Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited Portal Sterling Bank Plc Portal TAJBank Limited Portal Union Bank of Nigeria Plc Portal United Bank for Africa Plc Portal Wema Bank Plc Portal Zenith Bank Plc Portal

Investment and stockbroking platforms

Other financial intermediaries available to investors include:

InvestNaija — Chapel Hill Denham Securities Limited Vetiva Invest — Vetiva Securities Limited Afrinvestor — Afrinvest Securities Limited AnchoriaApp — Anchoria Securities Limited Bancorp TradePal — Bancorp Securities Limited CS Alpha — CardinalStone Securities Limited Coronation Wealth — Coronation Securities Limited First Securities Brokers Limited Portal Advanta — FSDH Capital Limited FutureView Invest — Futureview Securities Limited InvestNow — United Capital Securities Limited Meritrade — Meristem Stockbrokers Limited MorganCapital Securities Limited Portal i-Invest — Parthian Partners Limited Tiddo Invest — Tiddo Securities Limited Zedcrest Wealth — Zedcrest Securities Limited

PiggyVest, Bamboo, Cowrywise, Moniepoint and other digital platform Nigerians can buy shares Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Fintech and digital investment platforms

Investors can also access the IPO through a number of digital platforms and payment applications, including:

SabiVest — Africa Prudential Plc Bamboo — Bamboo Systems Technology Limited Flutterwave — Flutterwave Technology Solutions Limited Ladder — Ladder Technology Systems Limited MTN MoMo — MoMo Payment Service Bank Limited Moniepoint — Moniepoint Microfinance Bank Limited Paga — Pagatech Limited Payaza — Payaza Africa Limited PiggyVest — Piggytech Global Limited Airtel Smartcash — Smartcash Payment Service Bank Limited we.yan — we.yan Nigeria Limited Cowrywise — Cowrywise Financial Technology Limited MyInvestar — First Ally Asset Management Limited Revve — Linearsend Inc. Paystro — Paystro UK Limited Remita — Remita Payment Services Limited VBank.ng — VFD Microfinance Bank Plc Ecobank Transactional Incorporated SBG Securities (Pty) Limited

Investors are advised to check the applicable subscription terms, eligibility conditions, offer period, and payment procedures on their chosen platform before submitting any application.

N5,250 minimum investment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE initial public offering, clearing the way for Nigerians and other eligible investors to buy into one of Africa's biggest industrial projects.

The regulator approved the offer of 4.1 billion ordinary shares at N525 each, a transaction that could raise roughly N2.15 trillion if fully subscribed.

SEC-approved offer documents for confirmed dates and conditions at N5,250 minimum investment.

Source: Legit.ng