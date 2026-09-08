Modupe, a fresh Unilorin BSc Microbiology graduate, announced her second class lower result on X and said it took tears and courage to post it

She revealed that she worked to feed herself throughout her time in school, describing her university years as anything but straightforward

Modupe used her post to openly declare she is searching for job opportunities, drawing widespread attention and support online

Modupe, a fresh graduate of the University of Ilorin, has gone viral on X after sharing her BSc Microbiology result.

She attached a message that resonated deeply with thousands of Nigerians who know what it means to push through difficult circumstances just to get a degree.

UNILORIN graduate summons courage to post result online. Photo credit: @OneModupe/X.

Source: Twitter

In a post that drew an outpouring of support, the young graduate announced that she finished with a second class lower division rather than the upper credit many students aim for.

Rather than hide the result, she chose to celebrate it on her own terms.

Modupe Proudly Shows Off Result

Modupe did not sugarcoat anything in her post. She acknowledged that a second class upper was not what she achieved, but made clear she had no intention of being ashamed of what she earned.

"I am not the best student, but I am one of the best fighters. Shade me if you want — this result is mine and I am proud," she wrote.

She also offered a glimpse into the reality that shaped her university experience. Throughout her time as a student, Modupe was working to put food on her own table, a pressure that many Nigerian undergraduates will recognise immediately.

"Working to feed myself while schooling was never easy. Life just happened differently," she said.

The phrase "life just happened differently" struck a chord with many readers, capturing in just four words the kind of quiet hardship that does not show up on a transcript but shapes every result on it.

Unilorin Graduate Opens Up to Job Market

Beyond the emotional weight of the post, Modupe made a practical move, using the same platform to signal her availability to potential employers.

She ended her post with a direct declaration that she is open to job opportunities, pairing vulnerability with ambition in a way that many found both refreshing and brave.

Her willingness to post the result despite the tears it cost her, and to stand firmly behind it without apology, is what turned a personal announcement into a moment that thousands chose to share and celebrate.

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng