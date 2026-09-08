The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs has published the work conditions attached to the Subclass 500 student visa in 2026

International students in Australia on the Subclass 500 visa are allowed to work a fixed number of hours while their course is running

It is noteworthy that the work limit applies specifically during periods when the student's course of study or training is in session

The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs has set a work hour limit for international students holding the Subclass 500 student visa, allowing them to work up to 48 hours per fortnight while their course of study or training is in session.

The Subclass 500 is Australia's dedicated student visa, designed for people who want to travel to the country to participate in a course of study.

Australia sets out how many hours international students can work while studying. Photo Credit: Matt Jelonek

Source: Getty Images

The 48-hour fortnightly cap is one of the key conditions attached to the visa and applies during active study or training periods.

Australia: What the Subclass 500 Student Visa allows

The visa permits holders to live in Australia for the duration of their course, with work rights built in as a supporting condition.

The 48-hour fortnightly limit means students can work no more than roughly 24 hours per week during term time.

The Department of Home Affairs, which oversees Australia's immigration system, outlined these conditions as part of the official Subclass 500 visa requirements published on its website.

The work restriction is tied directly to whether a course is actively running — the rules may differ during scheduled breaks.

Australia: Why this matters for Nigerian students

Australia remains one of the top destinations for Nigerian students considering studying abroad as part of the broader japa wave.

Understanding the conditions of the Subclass 500 visa, including how many hours a student can legally work, is critical for anyone planning to fund part of their studies through part-time employment.

Working beyond the permitted hours is a visa condition breach that can affect a student's right to remain in Australia, making it essential for prospective and current visa holders to understand the limit before taking on any employment.

The Subclass 500 visa covers a wide range of courses, from English language programmes to postgraduate degrees at Australian universities and registered training organisations.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had shared how long foreigners can stay in the country while on a student visa.

Conditions for Australian student visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had published the conditions for its student visa.

The requirements, listed on the official website of Australia's Department of Home Affairs, apply to anyone seeking to study in the country on a student visa.

Applicants who fail to meet any of the conditions risk having their application rejected or declared invalid from the outset.

Source: Legit.ng