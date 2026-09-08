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Davido Raises Alarm Over Imade and Hailey’s Expensive Shopping Habits
Celebrities

Davido Raises Alarm Over Imade and Hailey’s Expensive Shopping Habits

by  Chinasa Afigbo
2 min read
  • Davido took to social media to share a humorous complaint about his daughters' love for shopping
  • The music star admitted his girls are already keeping him busy with their spending habits
  • Beyond the laughs, Davido reflected on the deeper responsibility that comes with raising daughters

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Nigerian music star Davido has shared a lighthearted moment about fatherhood, revealing that his daughters, Imade and Hailey, have developed a love for shopping that’s keeping him on his toes.

In a playful post, the singer wrote: “My daughters wanna shop every day… I’m in trouble 😂”.
Davido reacts after Imade and Hailey reportedly develop expensive shopping taste
Davido cries out as Imade and Hailey’s shopping habits leave him stunned. Credit: @davido
Source: Instagram

From clothes to shoes, bags, and accessories, the girls seem determined to keep their dad busy and spending.

Beyond the humour, Davido’s words highlight the deeper side of parenting. Fatherhood isn’t just about financial support; it’s about being present, protective, and building memories that last a lifetime.

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His reference to being a “forever guide” reflects the enduring role parents play in shaping their children’s values and confidence, even long after they’ve grown up.

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See Davido's post on X that had many people talking about his family:

Davido reacts after Imade and Hailey reportedly develop expensive shopping taste
Davido’s reaction to Imade and Hailey’s shopping habits has fans talking. Photo: davido
Source: Instagram

Davido drops cryptic message amid ongoing feud with Erigga

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido sparked fresh reactions after sharing a cryptic message on X amid his ongoing feud with rapper Erigga.

The Afrobeats star’s post came after Erigga criticised musicians from wealthy families, prompting Davido to defend artists who came from family money.

Erigga later called Davido the “Ambassador of Rich Kids” and accused him of bullying people without similar privileges.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

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