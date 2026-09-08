Davido took to social media to share a humorous complaint about his daughters' love for shopping

The music star admitted his girls are already keeping him busy with their spending habits

Beyond the laughs, Davido reflected on the deeper responsibility that comes with raising daughters

Nigerian music star Davido has shared a lighthearted moment about fatherhood, revealing that his daughters, Imade and Hailey, have developed a love for shopping that’s keeping him on his toes.

In a playful post, the singer wrote: “My daughters wanna shop every day… I’m in trouble 😂”.

Davido cries out as Imade and Hailey’s shopping habits leave him stunned. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

From clothes to shoes, bags, and accessories, the girls seem determined to keep their dad busy and spending.

Beyond the humour, Davido’s words highlight the deeper side of parenting. Fatherhood isn’t just about financial support; it’s about being present, protective, and building memories that last a lifetime.

His reference to being a “forever guide” reflects the enduring role parents play in shaping their children’s values and confidence, even long after they’ve grown up.

See Davido's post on X that had many people talking about his family:

Davido’s reaction to Imade and Hailey’s shopping habits has fans talking. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido drops cryptic message amid ongoing feud with Erigga

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido sparked fresh reactions after sharing a cryptic message on X amid his ongoing feud with rapper Erigga.

The Afrobeats star’s post came after Erigga criticised musicians from wealthy families, prompting Davido to defend artists who came from family money.

Erigga later called Davido the “Ambassador of Rich Kids” and accused him of bullying people without similar privileges.

Source: Legit.ng