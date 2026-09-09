The Canadian government has outlined which travellers are not eligible to apply for the country's Electronic Travel Authorisation

Canadian citizens, including those holding dual citizenship, fall under the categories that cannot use the eTA system

The rules also cover permanent residents and travellers who already hold a valid Canadian visa

The Canadian government has published clear guidance identifying three groups of people who are ineligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) when travelling to Canada.

The information, shared on the official government portal, outlines the specific categories of travellers who must use alternative documents when entering the country by air.

Canada lists 3 people who cannot submit an application for its eTA. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who cannot apply for Canadian eTA

According to the federal government, below are the categories of people who cannot apply for an eTA to enter Canada:

1. Travellers who already hold a valid Canadian visa. According to the Canadian government, anyone in possession of a current temporary resident visa does not need an eTA and should simply continue travelling on that visa until it expires.

2. Canadian citizens, including those who hold dual citizenship with another country. These people are unable to apply for an eTA under any circumstances and must instead present a valid Canadian passport when flying into Canada.

3. Canadian permanent residents. Like citizens, permanent residents have no access to the eTA route and are required to travel with either a valid permanent resident card or a permanent resident travel document.

What is Canada's eTA?

The eTA is an entry requirement for visa-exempt foreign nationals travelling to Canada by air. It is electronically linked to a traveller's passport and is generally valid for up to five years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first.

While it is a straightforward process for many international travellers, the Canadian government's guidance makes clear that certain groups already have established pathways that make the eTA unnecessary or inapplicable.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Canadian immigration lawyer shared one mistake foreigners must avoid to prevent a 5-year ban in Canada.

Nigeria, Canada discuss new air transport deals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria's Ministry of Interior met with Canada's Chargé d'Affaires to raise concerns over long visa processing times affecting Nigerian applicants.

Nigerian students have repeatedly missed the start of academic programmes in Canada due to delays in study permit issuance after visa approval.

Source: Legit.ng