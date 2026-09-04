Germany has officially highlighted the documents required for job applications in the country, giving foreign workers a clear checklist to follow

German authorities noted that applicants whose documents are not in German must get them professionally translated before submitting

These three required documents could make the difference between a successful application and a rejected one

Germany has released official guidance on what foreign nationals, including Nigerians eyeing the Japa route, must prepare before applying for jobs in the country.

Understanding the application of each of the three required documents could be the difference between a successful application and a rejected one.

Germany shares 3 needed documents to get a job as a foreigner in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Germany: Documents foreigners need for job hunting

According to the German government, every job application in Germany must contain three core documents:

A cover letter, A curriculum vitae (CV), and A collection of references and certificates.

The cover letter serves as the foreign applicant's introduction to the employer. In it, the candidate is expected to explain their motivation for wanting to work at that specific company and make a case for why they are the right fit for the role. It is not a generic document and should be tailored to each application.

The CV, on the other hand, follows a tabular format that lists personal information alongside a structured account of the applicant's professional history. One detail that may surprise many foreigners is that including a personal photograph in the CV is standard practice in Germany, unlike in countries where photos are discouraged to prevent bias.

The third component covers supporting documents such as references from previous employers, certificates from vocational training programmes, academic degrees, and school-leaving certificates. These help employers verify a candidate's qualifications and work history.

Germany: Language in job-hunting documents

For applicants whose documents are not already in German, translation is compulsory if the employer specifies German-language applications.

The German government advises that all application materials be thoroughly checked for errors before submission, recommending that a native speaker review the documents where possible. As an alternative, AI-powered translation services are also acknowledged as a viable option.

Nigerians and other African nationals considering work opportunities in Germany can find further guidance on crafting strong cover letters and CVs through Germany's official job-seeking resources.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that the German government also announced two things foreigners from visa-free countries are not allowed to do after their arrival into Germany.

Germany announces foreigners exempt from work visa

Legit.ng had previously reported that Germany announced that citizens of 31 countries can live and work in the country without needing a visa or residence permit.

Notably absent from this list are Nigerians and other African nationals, who still face the lengthy visa application process, raising concerns over opportunities for skilled workers from the continent.

Source: Legit.ng