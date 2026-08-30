NABTEB announced September 10 as the closing date for registration for its 2026 November/December certificate examinations

Registration fees range from N6,000 for the Modular Trades Certificate to N25,500 for advanced-level examinations

Candidates for the December Modular Trades Certificate Examination have a later deadline of September 30 to complete their registration

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Benin City, Edo State - The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has announced that candidates sitting for its 2026 November/December certificate examinations must complete their registration by September 10.

The board's Assistant Director of Media/Protocol, Uchechukwu Olisah, said candidates yet to register must act before the September 10 cut-off.

"Don’t miss out!" NABTEB sets September 10 for the 2026 exam registration close. Photo credit: NABTEB/x

Source: UGC

He said registration for the National Business Certificate (NBC), National Technical Certificate (NTC), Advanced National Business Certificate (ANBC) and Advanced National Technical Certificate (ANTC) examinations opened on August 10, giving candidates exactly one month to enrol.

As reported by The Punch, he disclosed this in a statement released on Sunday, August 30, 2026, in Benin City, Edo state capital.

Olisah added that those applying for the December Modular Trades Certificate Examination have additional time, with their window closing on September 30.

Registration fees and requirements

The board has set separate fees for each examination category. Candidates sitting for the NBC or NTC will pay N22,500, while those registering for the ANBC or ANTC will pay N25,500.

The December Modular Trades Certificate Examination carries a lower fee of N6,000.

Olisah urged all prospective candidates to complete their registration before the relevant deadlines.

"Prospective candidates and other stakeholders are advised to complete their registration before the respective deadlines," he said.

He also called on schools, technical and vocational institutions and apprenticeship centres to ensure they comply with the board's approved registration requirements.

Candidates were specifically advised to get their registration information only through NABTEB's authorised channels, as using unofficial sources could lead to "errors, delays or complications" in the process.

Why the examinations matter

The spokesperson said the examinations form a core part of NABTEB's mandate to provide competency-based assessment and certification in business and technical education.

He said the qualifications support the development of skilled manpower in Nigeria while positioning technical and vocational education as a practical route to economic empowerment and self-reliance for young Nigerians.

NABTEB sets September 10 deadline for 2026 Nov/Dec exam registration

Source: Original

NABTEB sets final dates for 2026 exam registration

Recall that NABTEB fixed May 24 and May 31, 202, as final deadlines for major examination registration processes nationwide.

The board warned that no extension will be granted for candidates or schools under the 2026 examination cycle.

It also directed schools to complete biometric registration and portal submission through approved state and online systems.

NABTEB extends registration for 2026 common entrance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NABTEB extended the registration deadline for the 2026 National Common Entrance Examination into technical colleges across Nigeria.

The registration period will now close on Sunday, May 31, 2026, while the examination has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 13, 2026.

NABTEB explained that the extension was granted to give prospective candidates more time to complete their registration and prepare for the examination.

Source: Legit.ng