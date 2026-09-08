Adetola Olatunbosun, a University of Ilorin graduate, announced his final result on X in a post that quickly caught people's attention

The Mechanical Engineering graduate shared a screenshot of his student dashboard to back up his claim

His casual, understated way of revealing the achievement made the post stand out and drew widespread admiration online

Adetola Olatunbosun, a graduate of the University of Ilorin, has become the talk of social media after casually revealing that he finished his undergraduate programme with a First Class Honours degree in Mechanical Engineering.

The disclosure came almost by accident. Writing on his X page under the handle @Darlene_of_UIL, Olatunbosun opened his post with a completely unrelated thought before slipping in one of the most impressive academic achievements a Nigerian university student can attain.

UNILORIN graduate posts result online, receives praise from many people. Photo Source: Twitter/Darlene_of_UIL, University of Ilorin

Source: Getty Images

Olatunbosun's casual post that surprised the internet

@Darlene_of_UIL's tweet read:

"I wonder what cats actually think about all day. Anyway, I ended up with First Class Honors in Mechanical Engineering."

The contrast between the lighthearted opener and the weight of the announcement was not lost on those who came across it. To back up the claim, Olatunbosun attached a screenshot of his official student dashboard from the University of Ilorin, which confirmed his result.

Mechanical Engineering is widely regarded as one of the most demanding courses in Nigerian universities, making a First Class finish a particularly notable achievement. The combination of the nonchalant delivery and the verifiable proof quickly pushed the post into viral territory.

UNILORIN: People react to his result

The screenshot and the post drew a flood of responses from people across social media, many of whom expressed admiration for both the result and the manner in which it was shared.

Several commenters noted that the casual tone made the achievement feel even more impressive, as Olatunbosun appeared entirely unbothered by a feat that many engineering students spend years working towards.

The University of Ilorin, located in Kwara State, is consistently ranked among Nigeria's top federal universities, and its engineering faculty is known for its rigorous academic standards. A First Class degree from the institution carries considerable weight in both academic and professional circles.

Read the post he shared on social media below:

UNILORIN graduate shares his result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Babatunde Afeez, a University of Ilorin graduate, shared his third-class degree in Zoology on X after overcoming his fears about the result.

Shortly after the announcement, he received a N20,000 gift from a social media user to celebrate his graduation.

Source: Legit.ng