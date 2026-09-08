Babatunde Afeez, a University of Ilorin graduate, announced his third-class degree in Zoology on X, revealing the department he studied

Afeez admitted he spent a long time feeling ashamed of his result before he finally gathered the courage to post it online

After he went public with his result, someone sent him N20,000 to celebrate, and he shared a screenshot of the credit alert as proof

Babatunde Afeez, a graduate of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), has taken to X to announce his third-class degree in Zoology, a post that quickly caught the attention of social media users and led to an unexpected financial reward.

In his post, Afeez was candid about the emotional weight he carried before deciding to go public with his result.

UNILORIN graduate gets surprise financial reward after posting final-year result. Photo Source: Twitter/Sanyaa011

Source: Twitter

UNILORIN graduate shares third-class result online

@Sanyaa011 wrote on his X page :

"I was so ashamed of result for a while now but now I find the courage to post it." He followed that with a celebratory note of his own: "Congratulations 🎉 to me [BSC. Zoology in the bag]."

N20k gift arrives after graduation announcement

What happened next took even Afeez by surprise. Shortly after he shared the news, someone with a prominent account sent him N20,000 to mark the occasion. Rather than simply mention it, he attached a screenshot of the credit alert to his post as confirmation.

Reacting to the gesture, he wrote:

"One big account don press me 20k to celebrate my win. Make I chop better Ewedu + Omi obe."

The post drew widespread attention online, with many users engaging with both his honesty about the result and the generosity shown towards him. For a graduate who had wrestled privately with how his degree would be received, the public response turned out to be far warmer than he had anticipated.

Read the posts he shared online below:

UNILORIN law graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Habeebat Omotayo Salaudeen, a University of Ilorin law graduate, celebrated her LL.B. First Class result after sharing her academic dashboard on X.

She described the achievement as one step closer to her dream, while social media users congratulated her on the academic feat.

Source: Legit.ng