The FBI has published an electronic tip form on its official website, allowing the public to report federal crimes and terrorist activity online

The US government listed seven categories of crime that can be reported through the FBI portal and linked agencies, covering everything from cyber fraud to drug-related offences

Each crime category directs users to a dedicated government website, with specific agencies handling tips depending on the nature of the offence

The United States government has published a centralised resource on the FBI's official website, outlining seven categories of crime that members of the public can report through dedicated online portals.

The FBI's electronic tip form serves as the primary gateway for reporting federal crimes and tips related to terrorist activity. The page makes clear that the form is not intended for emergencies, directing anyone facing an immediate threat to call 911 instead.

The US mentions the websites citizens can use to report seven categories of crimes in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

7 crime categories listed by US government

Beyond the main FBI tip form, the page links to six additional government platforms, each covering a specific area of criminal activity. The full list of reportable crime categories includes:

Federal crimes and terrorist activity: Reported directly through the FBI tip form Cyber-enabled crime: Drected to IC3.gov, the Internet Crime Complaint Center Crimes against children and minors: Handled by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) Fraud: Routed through the Department of Justice Drug-related offences: Reported to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Suspicious activities: Submitted via the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Tax-related crimes: Directed to the US Department of the Treasury

How to submit tip to US FBI

The FBI advises anyone submitting a tip to be as specific as possible. Useful details include website URLs, app names, usernames, and the date and time of any relevant post or activity. The page also asks users to submit information only once to avoid duplication.

The structure of the resource reflects the US government's effort to streamline how the public engages with law enforcement across a wide range of criminal matters, ensuring tips reach the agency best placed to act on them.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US FBI released the age and date of birth of a Nigerian man that was on their wanted list.

FBI releases aliases of wanted Nigerian man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the FBI included a Nigerian man, Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, on its Most Wanted list, detailing the multiple fraud charges he faces and the 13 aliases he allegedly used.

As authorities search for the man known to have evaded capture through a tangled web of identities, the $10,000 reward for information on his whereabouts adds an urgent layer to this unfolding story of deceit and evasion.

Source: Legit.ng