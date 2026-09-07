A Nigerian lady has shared how her mother secured a UK visa in under a week, breaking down the exact steps she took

The video included a full document checklist, details of the £135 application fee, and information on how sponsorship was handled

The post quickly gained traction online, with viewers praising the step-by-step breakdown of the visa application process

A Nigerian woman identified on TikTok as @lifewithmoneeka has sent social media into a frenzy after sharing how her mother obtained a UK visa in less than seven days, laying out the entire process in a detailed, easy-to-follow format.

The video, posted on August 24, 2026, was filmed outdoors on a residential street lined with new-build brick houses in the United Kingdom. In it, the UK-based Nigerian lady poses alongside her mother while on-screen text guides viewers through each stage of the visa application journey.

A Nigerian lady explains how her mum successfully got a UK visa. Photo credit: @lifewithmoneeka/TikTok

Source: TikTok

What UK visa process involved

Rather than simply celebrating her mother's arrival, the TikToker turned the moment into a practical resource for others hoping to bring family members to the UK.

The video walked viewers through a 17-point checklist, outlined the cost of the visa application (£135 [N241,437.24]), and clarified how sponsorship works for a visit visa application.

She said:

"I did not use her bank statements. Simply said I was sponsoring her and provided my own bank statements."

The tone throughout was upbeat and informative, combining the warmth of a personal milestone with the usefulness of a how-to guide. The content creator framed the experience as a success story while making sure the practical details were front and centre for anyone in a similar situation.

See how she broke down her mum's UK visa process step by step below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that the United Kingdom (UK) announced five work visa categories that are no longer accessible to new foreign applicants.

Student visa: UK shows how to apply

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video by UK Visas and Immigration guided foreigners through the comprehensive process of applying for a UK student visa.

With potential applicants warned about critical errors, including name discrepancies that can derail their application, this resource aims to empower Nigerians and other Africans in their pursuit of education abroad.

Source: Legit.ng