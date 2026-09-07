The US government has clarified what happens to children who are close to age 21 when a parent wins the Diversity Visa lottery

US immigration laws set a strict age limit for children to qualify as dependants under the DV programme

The timing between the lottery selection and the actual visa interview at the Embassy can put older children at risk of losing eligibility

The United States (US) government has explained what happens to a winning parent's child if that child turns 21 before the family completes the Diversity Visa process, and the answer carries serious consequences for many families.

The clarification appears in the official Diversity Visa programme page published by the US Embassy, where the government addresses one of the most overlooked risks associated with winning the Green Card lottery.

US explains the situation of the Green Card lottery when a child turns 21 years old. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Green Card lottery: Age in DV programme

According to the US Embassy, children who are close to the age of 21 at the time a DV programme entry is submitted may no longer be eligible for a visa by the time the family sits for their interview at the Embassy. Because the process from submission to selection to the actual interview can span a significant period, children who appear eligible at the time of application can age out before they are ever issued a visa.

This is a particular concern for DV lottery winners whose children are already 20 or close to it. Under US immigration law, a child must meet the legal definition of a dependent, which generally requires them to be under 21. Once a child crosses that threshold before the visa interview is concluded, they fall outside the eligibility window and cannot be included in the family's application.

What this means for DV lottery applicants

For families planning to relocate together, the implications are significant. A parent could win the lottery, proceed through the required steps, and arrive at the Embassy interview only to find that one or more of their children no longer qualify.

The guidance from the federal government stops short of offering a straightforward remedy for this situation, making it essential for applicants to carefully consider the timeline when deciding whether to include a child who is nearing the age cutoff.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US government released official figures for the DV-2026 Diversity Visa programme, revealing the scale of competition among millions of applicants worldwide.

US announces age limit for family visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US government announced the age limits for children immigrating with or joining their parents through a family-based visa.

With many families facing the pressure of lengthy visa processing times, the looming age threshold places a significant emotional burden on parents and children alike, as losing eligibility could mean extended separation from loved ones.

Source: Legit.ng