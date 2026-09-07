Mide, a Nigerian woman, marked two years since she left Nigeria for the UK by sharing a milestone post on X

She revealed that she completed a Master's degree in the UK before making a second major move to the United States

Her post about the back-to-back life changes she once only prayed for caught the attention of many Nigerians online

Mide, a Nigerian woman based in the United States, has gone viral on X after marking exactly two years since she left Nigeria, reflecting on a journey that took her from the UK to America while achieving an academic milestone along the way.

In a post shared on her X account, @truemide, she wrote about departing Nigeria two years ago with a destination of the United Kingdom, a move that would set off a chain of life-changing events she described as answers to prayers she had once only whispered.

Woman reflects on journey from Nigeria to UK to US. Photo credit: Truemide/X.

Source: Twitter

From the UK to the US in Two Years

Within that two-year window, Mide completed a postgraduate degree, earning her Master's qualification while in the UK.

She then made a second significant move, relocating from the UK to the United States, a progression that many Nigerians in the diaspora aspire to but few achieve in such a short span of time.

Her post read:

"Exactly 2 years ago today, I left Naij for the UK. Since then, I've earned my Master's, moved to the US, and watched my life change in ways I once prayed for. Grateful to God, proud of how far I've come, and excited for what's next."

The post tapped directly into the ongoing conversation around the japa wave, Nigeria's well-documented emigration trend in which thousands of young Nigerians relocate abroad each year in search of better opportunities in education, healthcare, and employment. Mide's story resonated because it reflected a path many have either taken or are actively considering, compressing significant achievement into a relatively short period.

She closed her reflection with a tone of faith and forward momentum, expressing gratitude to God, acknowledging pride in her own resilience, and signalling that she views the best of what lies ahead as still to come.

See the post below:

Nigerian lady says goodbye to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Adedoyin, a Nigerian lady, shared photos of herself after landing in Europe, with a caption that announced her departure from Nigeria.

Her post, which included the Hungarian flag emoji, caught the attention of many Nigerians who flooded the comments with congratulations.

Source: Legit.ng