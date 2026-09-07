Germany's official website outlined the conditions under which foreign nationals can qualify for a settlement permit ahead of the standard timeline

EU Blue Card holders are at the centre of the accelerated settlement permit pathway, with language skills playing a key role

The difference between two language levels could determine whether a foreigner waits 21 months or 27 months to secure permanent residency

Germany has revealed the specific steps a foreigner must take to obtain a German settlement permit in as little as 21 months, with language proficiency sitting at the heart of the requirement.

According to information published on the German government's official website, EU Blue Card holders are eligible for a settlement permit under two different timelines, and the deciding factor is how well an applicant speaks German.

Germany states how foreigners can qualify for settlement permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Wolfgang Deuter/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Germany settlement permit

Under the standard arrangement, a Blue Card holder can obtain a settlement permit after 27 months, provided they can demonstrate German language skills at level A1 of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR). This is considered a basic level of language ability, covering simple greetings, introductions, and everyday phrases.

However, those who can demonstrate a higher proficiency at level B1, which represents an intermediate level of communication where a speaker can handle most everyday situations, qualify for the settlement permit after only 21 months. That is a saving of six months on the standard timeline.

The website states:

"After 27 months, EU Blue Card holders can obtain a settlement permit if they can prove that they have German language skills at level A1 according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR). If language level B1 can be demonstrated, the settlement permit can be issued after only 21 months."

What German language levels mean for applicants

The difference between A1 and B1 is significant in practical terms. A1 is the entry point of language learning, while B1 indicates a speaker who can understand the main points of clear, standard input on familiar topics and navigate most situations likely to arise while living in Germany.

For Nigerian professionals and other African nationals holding an EU Blue Card who are pursuing long-term residency in Germany, investing in German language classes to reach the B1 level could meaningfully shorten the wait before securing permanent settlement rights.

Germany sets citizenship test questions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany had outlined the number of questions foreigners must answer in its citizenship test, as well as the time allocated to complete the examination.

The test consists of 33 multiple-choice questions, which applicants must complete within 60 minutes. Foreigners need to answer at least 17 questions correctly to pass and receive a certificate confirming their result from the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees.

Source: Legit.ng