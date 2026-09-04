The UAE government has published the specific grounds under which a foreign worker can be barred from obtaining a new work permit for 12 months

The ban applies to workers in the private sector who violate Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on employment relationships

Three distinct situations can trigger the one-year ban, ranging from quitting during probation to having a permit cancelled at a fictitious firm

The United Arab Emirates has officially stated the conditions under which a foreign worker in the country's private sector can be blocked from obtaining a new work permit for a period of one year.

According to the UAE government's official website, the restriction is triggered when a worker breaches any provision of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021, which governs employment relationships in the private sector, along with its amendments and implementing regulations.

UAE reveals 3 cases that could lead to one-year work permit ban for foreigners. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Hindustan Times

Source: Getty Images

3 grounds for UAE work permit ban

The UAE government lists three specific scenarios that attract the one-year ban.

1. Terminating an employment contract during the probation period

A worker who resigns while still on probation can face the ban, but only where the employer has not breached their contractual obligations. In other words, if the company held up its end of the deal and the worker chose to leave early regardless, the penalty applies.

2. A proven work abandonment report

If an employer files a work abandonment report against a worker and that report is subsequently verified as valid, the affected individual becomes liable for the one-year restriction. Work abandonment refers to situations where a worker stops showing up without authorisation or a legitimate reason.

3. Cancellation of a work permit at a fictitious establishment

Workers whose permits were issued under a fictitious or non-genuine company also fall within the scope of this ban. If the establishment is found to be fraudulent and the permit is cancelled as a result, the worker faces the one-year bar on obtaining a new one.

What the ban means for affected workers

The one-year ban effectively prevents the affected individual from entering into a new formal employment arrangement in the UAE's private sector for the duration of the restriction. The rules are grounded in the country's broader effort to regulate labour relations and discourage violations that disrupt the employment system.

Workers considering resigning during probation, or those uncertain about the legitimacy of their employer, are advised to review the terms of their contracts carefully before taking any action that could trigger the penalty.

UAE says under-15s cannot get work permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government does not allow people below the age of 15 to obtain work permits.

The rule applies to both Emiratis and expatriate residents, regardless of their nationality or residency status.

Source: Legit.ng