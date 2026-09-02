The UAE government published a detailed statement outlining the legal requirements governing domestic worker employment in the country

Federal Decree Law No. 21 of 2023 amended existing legislation to regulate how domestic workers are recruited and employed across the UAE

The law explicitly prohibits the employment of individuals below a specific age as domestic workers in any UAE household

The UAE has set a clear minimum age for anyone seeking employment as a domestic worker in the country, with the rule forming part of a broader legal framework designed to protect workers in that sector.

According to a statement published on the official UAE government website, Federal Decree Law No. 21 of 2023 amends Federal Decree Law No. 9 of 2022, which governs the recruitment and employment of domestic workers across the country. The updated legislation outlines the rights and duties of both employers and workers while also listing a number of specific prohibitions.

UAE announces who is eligible to work as a domestic worker. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/peng song/Sean Gallup

Source: Getty Images

UAE domestic worker law

One of the clearest restrictions in the legislation concerns age. The law states that employers are prohibited from hiring anyone under the age of 18 as a domestic worker. This means that no household in the UAE may legally recruit or employ a domestic worker who has not yet reached that age.

Beyond the age restriction, the law is described as a measure that defines the responsibilities of both parties in a balanced way, safeguards their rights, and guarantees a suitable working environment. The UAE noted that the legislation aligns with both national law and international conventions the country has ratified.

Domestic workers in the UAE

The regulation applies broadly to anyone working in a domestic capacity within a UAE home, covering recruitment as well as direct employment. The law's framing suggests the UAE is seeking to align its domestic labour standards with internationally recognised protections, particularly those concerning child labour.

For prospective domestic workers and the agencies that place them, the age threshold of 18 serves as a firm legal baseline that cannot be waived by either party.

Residency permit: UAE publishes income requirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had published the minimum monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residency permit.

The required income depends on accommodation, with applicants needing to meet a lower threshold when their employer provides housing and a higher threshold when they arrange accommodation themselves.

Source: Legit.ng