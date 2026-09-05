The UAE government has stated that alcohol is strictly prohibited on all work premises under current workplace regulations

Employers are banned from bringing alcoholic drinks to work sites or allowing others to consume them on the premises

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation issued the rule, which also covers intoxicated persons entering any work establishment

The United Arab Emirates government has confirmed that alcohol is banned from all work premises, with the prohibition applying to both employers and workers under the country's workplace health and safety regulations.

According to guidance from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), no employer is permitted to bring alcoholic drinks onto work premises or allow any other person to do so for consumption.

UAE reveals one liquid that workers and employers are not allowed to use in the workplace. Photo Credit: Antonio Masiello

Source: Getty Images

The rule covers all types of alcoholic beverages without exception.

What the UAE alcohol ban at work covers

Beyond restricting the presence of alcohol on site, the regulation also requires employers to prevent any person who appears to be intoxicated from entering or remaining on the work premises. This means the responsibility for enforcing the ban falls directly on employers, not just individual workers.

The MoHRE guidance makes clear that these are not advisory measures but binding workplace rules that govern how establishments must be managed in the UAE.

Why the rule matters for workers and employers

The UAE hosts a large and diverse workforce made up of both local citizens and expatriates from across the world. Workplace conduct regulations, including those on alcohol, form part of a broader framework governing health and safety standards at job sites across the country.

The government's official workplace health and safety guidance outlines these requirements alongside other rules covering working conditions, employee welfare, and employer obligations.

Employers who fail to comply with the alcohol prohibition risk violating UAE labour law, which carries consequences under the country's regulatory enforcement system.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE had shared a harsh penalty for companies that hire foreigners without work permits.

UAE publishes 19 occupations that are under domestic work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had listed 19 occupations that fall under domestic work.

The information was published under a section addressing the question: "Who are domestic workers?"

The UAE's definition of domestic employment is notably broad, covering roles that many people would not immediately associate with household service.

Source: Legit.ng